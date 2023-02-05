Call of Duty fans are stunned with the exceptional graphics improvement of Warzone Mobile

Warzone Mobile is Activision's latest take on the mobile battle royale genre, and the title can be considered as the port of Warzone 2 on a handheld platform.

The game was introduced during the COD NEXT event, taking most of the Call of Duty community by surprise. Fans were ecstatic to see the return of the original map of Warzone, featuring the much-loved Verdansk map in place of Al Mazrah.

The COD NEXT showcase of Warzone Mobile was on an extremely early development version of the game, and it definitely wasn't as polished or visually pleasing as many had expected. The movement mechanics felt clunky, and the various visual elements of the map had an unappealing texture.

However, it seems that the developers have worked hard to improve the game's playability, as it has seen tremendous enhancements to both the graphics and gameplay.

Call of Duty fans are blown away by the way Warzone Mobile looks

When it comes to the visual aspects of Warzone Mobile, many fans were quite pessimistic about the game after the COD NEXT showcase. Activision has launched the game only in Australia, using feedback from players for implementation before the proper global launch.

Due to its launch in just one region, the mobile port of Warzone did not cause many waves among the core community of Call of Duty fans. As such, when a well-known community member who goes by the Twitter handle @RealBobbyPlays uploaded a small video clip of a recent Warzone Mobile gameplay, fans were stunned by the visual improvements.

NYSL Bobby @RealBobbyPlays Might need to find a way to play Warzone Mobile again



THIS is what it looks like now???? Might need to find a way to play Warzone Mobile againTHIS is what it looks like now???? https://t.co/ceyUy8BxYZ

@RealBobbyPlays had taken the clip from a YouTube video on a channel called ManaLift, which he posted on the first comment on the Twitter thread. The video contains the gameplay of the Blitz mode, which features 45 players in a 10-minute-long battle royale match in a small starting zone in Verdansk.

The difference in the graphics of Warzone Mobile shown in the video clip to that of the COD NEXT showcase stunned the players, with many not even believing that the gameplay clip was recorded on a mobile platform.

Dogga @Jdogga2014 @RealBobbyPlays Definitely not being played on a mobile @RealBobbyPlays Definitely not being played on a mobile

However, @RealBobbyPlays quickly rectified that misconception by stating that the clip was not from an emulator.

@FaZeBlaze, a member of the famous FaZe Clan, even stated that he might start a career as a mobile gamer when the expected May 15 global release of the title comes.

Blaze @FaZeBlaze @RealBobbyPlays My career as a mobile gamer begins may 15 @RealBobbyPlays My career as a mobile gamer begins may 15 https://t.co/cAmIg95jRW

Some fans were so impressed with the visual and gameplay changes that they genuinely thought the clip was from a PC version.

Noah @TheNoahSunday @RealBobbyPlays Scrolling through twitter I genuinely thought this was PC. @RealBobbyPlays Scrolling through twitter I genuinely thought this was PC.

The shower of positive comments continued on the Twitter thread, with many fans hoping that the developers will continue properly optimizing the game for a wide variety of mobile devices.

WARCOCK @MeNtAl_MiChAeL @RealBobbyPlays They play their cards right and optimize it and all that good stuff that these games aren't doing they'll have a gem on their hands. Really looking forward to it. Hope they don't screw it up. @RealBobbyPlays They play their cards right and optimize it and all that good stuff that these games aren't doing they'll have a gem on their hands. Really looking forward to it. Hope they don't screw it up.

If the improvements to Warzone Mobile continue as they currently are, fans can expect a masterpiece when the game gets launched globally.

