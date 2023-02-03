Warzone 2 pro Metaphor's dual-Chimera loadout is overpowered in Season 1 Reloaded

The gunsmith system of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 allows players to tune and customize their weapons in a variety of ways to tackle different combat scenarios. Equiping a gun with certain attachments can easily change its effective range and other important stats. This allows them to experiment with various builds on different weapons and choose the perfect loadout that suits their combat style.

With the current meta of Warzone 2 being stagnant due to the clear dominance of the RPK and the Fennec 45, players are searching for other firearm options to spice up their gameplay.

For those who are tired of dropping in Al Mazrah with the same set of weapons throughout the season, Warzone 2 streamer and content creator Metaphor has revealed an excellent dual-Chimera loadout that they can try out.

Metaphor's dual-Chimera loadout shreads opponents in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

Metaphor is a very well-known content creator of Warzone 2 in the Call of Duty community. He has his own YouTube channel where he uploads videos regarding loadout recommendations, tips, gameplay, and a lot more.

In one of his most recent uploads, Metaphor revealed a loadout where he was dual-wielding two different kits of the Chimera assault rifle. One was tuned to engage opponents in close-quarter combat and the other had attachments that provided bonuses to make it effective for mid to long-range combat.

In the video, Metaphor also posted gameplay of two high-intensity matches in which he used this loadout to its maximum potential.

The Chimera assault rifle (Image via Activision)

The Chimara Assault Rifle (AR) is one of the latest additions to the armory of Warzone 2 and it quickly grabbed the attention of the players due to its slick and compact design. It is part of the Bruen Ops platform and is based on the real-life ACC Honey Badger Personal Defense Weapon.

The base version of the gun in Warzone 2 comes with an integrated suppressor and has a high fire-rate yet very low recoil feedback. This AR is also quite different from others in its category due to its engagement reach being at close-mid ranges rather than the usual mid-long range of assault rifles.

However, certain configurations like the mid to long-range build mentioned below do allow the gun to extend its range, though Metaphor still recommends players not engage enemies at far-off distances with the mid-long range loadout.

To get the optimum results from the second composition, the combat distance should be kept limited to within 60 meters.

Recommended Warzone 2 Dual-Chimera loadout from Metaphor

Close-range Chimera loadout:

Laser - Point-G3P 04

Point-G3P 04 Optics - Chronen Mini Pro

Chronen Mini Pro Stock - TRX-56 Stock

TRX-56 Stock Magazine - 45 Round Magazine

45 Round Magazine Rear Grip - D37 Grip

Close range loadout for Chimera in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

This configuration of Chimera is mainly kitted for close-mid range (Within 30 meters) combat and its mobility and response time is quite similar to that of an SMG.

The attachments used in this setup are mainly used to improve the sprint to fire, hip-fire accuracy, and overall recoil control of the weapon. Players will be able to easily shread their opponents in CQC using this attachment set on Chimera.

Long-range Chimera loadout:

Barrel - 10" SA Pheonix

10" SA Pheonix Optics - Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Stock - TRX-56 Stock

TRX-56 Stock Underbarrel - Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Magazine - 45 Round Magazine

Mid-long range loadout for Chimera in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

As stated above, the Chimera assault rifle is not actually designed for true long-range combat, but certain builds like the one stated above can extend the damage distance of the weapon.

The Pheonix barrel increases the bullet velocity of the gun while the stock and underbarrel attachment improves the recoil control. This Chimera kit will allow players to easily beam their opponents within the 60 meter range.

Pairing these two Chimera configurations in a single loadout will give players an overpowered class setup that can easily massacre their opponents within 60 meters. This loadout is perfect for experienced gamers who are currently looking for something challenging to spice up their gameplay.

