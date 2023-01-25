Warzone 2 expert Stodeh reveals the best class setup for DMZ in Season 1 Reloaded

The DMZ mode of Warzone 2 has been a subject of intrigue among players since the very first day it was unveiled. DMZ stands for Demilitarized Zone and is the first ever extraction-style game mode to be introduced in a Call of Duty title.

In this game mode of Warzone 2, players spawn at various locations spread throughout Al Mazrah and scout throughout the map, looking for valuable loot to sell and contracts to finish. The final goal of this mode is to successfully extract the looted valuable items and cash via helicopters that can be called at specific extraction points spread throughout the map.

While they are performing various activities in the DMZ mode, players clash against other enemy operatives and AI combatants that spawn in large numbers all over the map. The rules of this game mode are very different from its battle royale counterpart; players need a robust pair of weapons to be victorious over their opponents.

For those looking to go on a foray into Warzone 2 DMZ, popular streamer and YouTube content creator Stodeh has the perfect class setup recommendation for the players.

Stodeh recommends TAQ-56 and Victus XMR loadouts for Warzone 2 DMZ in Season 1 Reloaded.

Stodeh is a very popular streamer and content creator of Warzone 2, who has recently been grinding hard and uploading content about DMZ regularly on his successful YouTube channel.

In one of his recent YouTube uploads, he finally revealed the attachments for the insured TAQ-56 and Victus XMR loadouts that have made him so successful in the DMZ mode.

This article will analyze the pros of using these two powerful loadouts and the equipment Stodeh feels perfect for surviving the treacherous playstyle of Warzone 2 DMZ.

Recommended loadout for TAQ-56

The TAQ-56 assault rifle (AR) is Stodeh's recommendation for players in the DMZ mode. This firearm sports minimal recoil, making it easy for players to stay on target while beaming at their opponents in close to mid-range gunfights.

TAQ-56 loadout for Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision and YouTube/Stodeh)

The gun also boasts a substantial damage output per magazine, making it ideal for fighting multiple enemy operators simultaneously without reloading frequently. This gun can also quickly dispatch the multi-tiered armored AI combatants that frequently spawn at various high-tier loot zones in DMZ.

Stodeh recommends players kit their TAQ-56 with the following attachments to get a near-perfect AR loadout for DMZ:

Muzzle - Echoline GS-X

Echoline GS-X Barrel - 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel Optics - Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel - XTEN Gravedigger

XTEN Gravedigger Magazine - 60-Round Mag

Recommended loadout for Victus XMR

Due to the reduced spawn rate of 3-Plate Carriers and the usual combat engagements of Al Mazrah being at long ranges, sniping in DMZ mode is quite effective on the enemies. Heavy sniper rifles like MCPR-300, Signal 50, and Victus XMR can one-shot eliminate plate-carrier-less opponents if a headshot gets registered.

Victus XMR loadout for Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision and YouTube/Stodeh)

Among these three choices, Stodeh feels that the Victus XMR is perfect for getting those satisfying long-range eliminations due to its hit-scan-like bullet velocity. The high muzzle velocity of the gun makes it an excellent choice for those far-off kills, as players will have to take a minimal amount of lead while aiming and shooting at mobile opponents at long ranges.

According to Stodeh, the best DMZ loadout for the Victus XMR is as follows:

Muzzle - Bruen Counter Ops

Bruen Counter Ops Barrel - Mack 8 33.5" Super

Mack 8 33.5" Super Laser - VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Ammunition - .50 Cal High Velocity

.50 Cal High Velocity Rear Grip - Bruen Q900 Grip

Recommended equipment for DMZ Mode

Regarding equipment for DMZ mode, Stodeh recommends using the Smoke Grenade and Claymores for the tactical and lethal slots, respectively.

Smoke grenades are a must-have for a successful hot extraction in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision and YouTube/Stodeh)

Smoke Grenades are overpowered in Warzone 2 as they cover a substantial area with dense smoke for quite a lengthy period. In DMZ mode, not only will it allow players to disengage from a disadvantaged gunfight, but it will also sometimes allow players to revive their squadmates even in the absence of adequate cover.

Smoke grenades are also a must-have item during a hot extraction. The smoke cover will give players a better chance at holding the extraction chopper against enemy aggression and dissuade aggressive opponents from bull-rushing at the extraction chopper.

Claymores make holding a location much easier in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision and YouTube/Stodeh)

The play style of DMZ sometimes causes players to hold a location or building while they are completing a contact or doing a particular faction mission. Claymores are ideal for keeping a hold on that location in such moments. Players will be notified about the impending opposition if an enemy triggers them.

Players can also use claymores to bait enemy vehicles over them if they get stuck in the open. Claymores act as landmines against land transport and have the potential to down an entire enemy squad in a vehicle if it drives over them. As such, Stodeh feels they are the perfect equipment for the lethal slot in Warzone 2 DMZ.

This is Stodeh's recommended class setup for Warzone 2 DMZ mode in the Season 1 Reloaded patch.

