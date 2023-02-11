Warzone 2 Season 2 general changes: Buy Stations to have unlimited stock of Loadout Drop Markers

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's second seasonal update will officially be released on February 15, 2023. The developers have stated that Season 2 will be a sizeable update, introducing a considerable number of upgrades and tweaks to the title as well as a wide range of new playable content.

The previous Season 1 Reloaded update brought back the highly anticipated battle royale purchase option for Loadout Drop Markers from Buy Stations. These Loadout Markers allow players to obtain custom loadout drops anywhere on the map. Unfortunately, they're fairly expensive and have a restricted amount of stock that can be purchased by a player.

Season 2 will bring some changes to Loadout Drop Markers, allowing players to gain a competitive advantage on the battlefield. These changes will be discussed in greater detail in the article below.

Adjustments to the Loadout Drop Markers in Warzone 2's Season 2

As a result of popular demand, Loadout Drop Markers were added to the title in the Season 1 Reloaded patch. For many, they're considered to be the most useful item in the game. Purchasing one from the Buy Station allows players to request a loadout drop, which will provide all their teammates with a complete loadout consisting of personalized weapons, perks, and equipment.

However, the pricing of Loadout Drop Markers is high and fluctuates depending on how many players are in the squad. Listed below are the costs for various playlists:

Solos - $8000

$8000 Duos - $16000

$16000 Trios - $24000

$24000 Quads - $32000

Presently, players get a limited stock of Loadout Drop Markers from the buy stations. The limited amount cap will be removed with the Season 2 update, allowing gamers to have an unlimited supply of Loadout Drop Markers to purchase from Buy Stations. Clearly, this will benefit players in a competitive battlefield situation as it allows them to save time by not overthinking what to acquire in the limited section.

Other general changes coming with Warzone 2's Season 2 update

The upcoming update will revamp the battle royale title's inventory system, moving away from menus and returning to floating loot that will drop from containers, which is sure to reduce the time spent navigating the UI. Furthermore, there will no longer be Medium or Large Backpacks, with all players having a streamlined backpack.

Season 2 will offer customizable perk packages as welll, allowing Warzone 2 players to experiment on their own and discover the optimal combinations to use in different scenarios.

Once the update arrives, all players will start off with a 3-Plate vest, as other vest sizes have been removed, allowing players to focus only on looting Armor Plates and engaging in combat anytime that they wish.

Additionally, the update will affect the incentives that Operators will receive for completing Strongholds and Black Sites, alongside improvements to AI combatant damage.

In addition to these general adjustments, the upcoming update will include five new guns and a brand new Japanese-themed map called Ashika Island, which has been exclusively designed for the fan favorite Resurgence mode in Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are available across all platforms, including PC (via Steam and Battle.net), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

