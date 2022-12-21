Warzone 2 receives Loadout Drop Grenades in Buy Station with latest update

It has been more than a month since the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and the developers have been working hard to introduce various changes in the battle royale's gameplay and mechanics to increase the pace of every match.

On December 20, it was announced that Loadout Drop Grenades will be returning to all Buy Stations across the Al Mazrah map, similar to the Warzone 1 mechanic of Loadout Drop Markers. This is a crucial addition that players have been constantly asking for since the game's official release, and the beloved feature has finally been implemented with a few minor changes.

Warzone 2 Loadout Drop Grenades' cost depends on the playlist and squad size

Raven Software @RavenSoftware

It’s the best time of the year,

I don’t know if there’ll be snow,

but have a... Loadout Drop Grenade



Now available at Buy Stations across Al Mazrah. Have a holly, jolly #Warzone2

One day before the implementation of the Loadout Drop Grenades in Warzone 2, the developers halved the price of every primary custom weapon at Buy Stations, something that previously costed $5000. This change was made so that players can quickly gather money, buy their preferred weapons, and go on the hunt.

From now on, players will not only be able to purchase their weapons from the Buy Station for $2500, but will also get their perks, lethal, and tactical grenades by spending more money. The prices of Loadout Drop Grenades for different squad sizes are as follows:

Solos: $8,000

Duos: $16,000

Trios: $24,000

Quads: $32,000

Each player in the squad will have to gather up to $8,000 to afford a Loadout Drop Grenade from the Buy Stations. In Warzone 1, the cost of each Loadout Drop Marker, regardless of squad size, was $10,000, which has now been changed.

Stone @StoneMountain64 Buy A Loadout Drop Grenade Now In Warzone 2! Buy A Loadout Drop Grenade Now In Warzone 2! https://t.co/AYIApe13z5

Considering that it's quite difficult to gather up to $32,000 in Al Mazrah, players will still be able to get their loadouts from Strongholds located across the map or wait for the public Loadout Drop event in the second circle to get their weapons and perks for free.

The official statement from Raven Software, the developers behind Warzone 2, reads:

"The continuity of this feature will depend on feedback we receive and overall impact on the Battle Royale experience in Warzone 2."

This may considerably change the dynamic of the Battle Royale experience and not in the way that the developers intended it to. In this case, Raven Software may likely remove Loadout Drop Grenades from Buy Stations in the near future, leaving Strongholds and Public Drops as the only two options for players to obtain their fully-fledged loadouts.

The new update is currently live in Warzone 2 on all playlists and squad sizes.

