Warzone 2 Season 2 will bring major changes to Buy Stations and Strongholds

With Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 hanging around the corner, the developers have promised some major changes to the battle royale experience. In their latest blog post, the AAA gaming franchise's creators revealed what's headed players' way in a few weeks.

Fans will be glad to know that the game will finally be changing some of the major controversial features in Al Mazrah. According to the official Season 2 Overview blog, Buy Stations and Strongholds will receive some tweaks to improve the quality-of-life experience for the better.

Let's explore the two features that will be added to Warzone 2 Season 2.

Activision reveals changes for Warzone 2 Season 2

Buy Stations have always been a great asset in Warzone's history. With their introduction, there was a new approach to playing the battle royale.

However, with the latest iteration, the known mechanics were removed from the game. While that became something for players to adapt to, it was not easy in the first season with random spawn locations and the Buy Stations' constantly changing spots.

In the latest blog, the developers stated that in order to make the feature easier to access, they have completely revamped its spawn location across the map. From now on, Buy Stations will be static on Al Mazrah, like its predecessor.

Furthermore, there was another problem regarding the fan-favorite feature, Loadout Drop Markers. In the latest edition, they are limited and not easy to get. This will also change and players will have unlimited stock across the map from the next season.

For Strongholds, it was a completely new feature to begin with in Warzone 2. With the added AIs in the game, the battle royale experience became PvPvE and those who had enough courage to go complete the objectives were rewarded accordingly.

However, the feature became a matter of controversy in the very first season of Warzone 2. It is unclear what exact changes will be featured in the upcoming season, but the developers have stated:

"We are committed to providing a balanced engagement for players who choose to enter Strongholds. Season 02 will bring changes to the rewards players receive from Stronghold and Black Site completion, as well as additional adjustments to A.I. combatant damage."

More information is still to come in the forthcoming days. While Call of Duty is yet to reveal those officially to us, Season 1 Reloaded is live and players can complete their Battle Pass and objectives before it ends on February 15. As far as the next cycle is concerned, the Season 2 update will also go live on the same day.

