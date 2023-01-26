Warzone 2 Season 2 to feature major inventory and in-game economy changes

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is expected to see a bunch of important changes soon, but developers have unveiled two for now. Among other adjustments, the upcoming update shall introduce significant changes to the in-game economy and inventory. This comes after the official Call of Duty blog dropped a post titled, The Path to Season 2. This unpacked all the changes players can expect in the game shortly.

Warzone 2's looting and inventory management system is often criticized as being inefficient. Cash and the overall economy are deemed unbalanced by the community. Considering all the user feedback from Season 1, developers focused on this area to even out the playing field.

Everything you need to know about Warzone 2 Season 2 changes

While the developers haven't revealed detailed insights into the upcoming updates, they have broadly revealed what fans can expect in Season 2. The following are some of the major inventory and in-game economy changes expected next season:

Economy

Cash no longer appears in amounts under $500

Prices have been reduced at Buy Stations Expect a few more $$$ in your pocket, economy updates are coming to Al Mazrah.Cash no longer appears in amounts under $500🤑 Economy balancing, more Cash overallPrices have been reduced at Buy Stations Expect a few more $$$ in your pocket, economy updates are coming to Al Mazrah.💵 Cash no longer appears in amounts under $500🤑 Economy balancing, more Cash overall💲 Prices have been reduced at Buy Stations

In Warzone 2's Battle Royale mode, cash is the only tradable currency. They spawn throughout the map and can be earned by completing contracts. Players can loot cash from opponents after eliminating them.

However, items priced in the Buy Stations require a lot of cash, which can be hard to acquire in time. Hence, the prices of most items in the Buy Stations will be reduced in the upcoming update.

The lowest value of the cash that users will be able to loot moving forward will be $800 (from the ground) and $500 (from cash registers), which were previously $100. This implies that players can loot a lot more cash and stockpile better.

To balance this excess cash flow in Al Mazrah, developers have stated that cash will no longer be available in the basic and legendary Supply Boxes. The earnings for contract completion will also be reduced in the next update.

Looting and inventory changes

Resembling the looting system in Warzone 1, the game's latest iteration will no longer have a floating window, as loot will drop when containers or boxes are opened. Moreover, instead of looting items from the backpacks of eliminated enemies, it will drop on the ground for players to pick up.

Developers are removing medium and large backpacks. This was done to make the game more competitive, so everyone could carry equal items and balance the engagements. The game will also receive technical updates, audio improvements, and loadout changes.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

