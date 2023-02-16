Warzone 2 developers hotfix vanishing armor plates in Resurgence

Call of Duty Warzone 2 developer Raven Software has deployed a patch to fix an annoying issue with armor plates in the new Resurgence mode. Players will now have enough armor plates to protect themselves during gunfights in the fast-paced battle royale (BR) experience.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 ushered in its second major season of free in-game content on February 15. Season 2 also marked the introduction of the fan-favorite Resurgence mode alongside a new tightly-packed map, Ashika Island.

Unfortunately, the Season 2 update produced an unfavorable hiccup that caused a scarcity of armor plates in Resurgence. Players complained of not being able to auto-equip an armor plate, and eliminated players not dropping their plates.

Resurgence is known for its packed lobbies, breakneck playstyle, and the ability for players to respawn, unlike the traditional battle royale. On Ashika Island, players must protect themselves as they rotate toward the fast-shrinking safe zone. Naturally, armor plates are some of the most sought-after equipment.

Raven Software's new patch was to stem the armor plate issue in Warzone 2

Raven Software @RavenSoftware We've released an update for We've released an update for #Warzone2 Resurgence to guarantee that eliminated Players will drop at least one Armor Plate at minimum. They will also continue to drop any additional Armor Plates they have stored in their Backpack. 🛡️ 📢 We've released an update for #Warzone2 Resurgence to guarantee that eliminated Players will drop at least one Armor Plate at minimum. They will also continue to drop any additional Armor Plates they have stored in their Backpack. 🛡️📈

As per Raven Software's recent tweet, a hotfix was deployed to ensure that eliminated players in Warzone 2's Resurgence will drop at least one armor plate. Any additional armor plates in their bags will also be dropped, thus guaranteeing enough for the island.

The aforementioned fix will improve the 'lack of armor plates' situation in Resurgence. Players can loot bodies and claim at least one armor plate regardless of whether the eliminated player owns an armor plate. They can also find plate vests in normal ground loot or purchase one from shops.

The hotfix was deployed only a few hours after the major Season 2 update went live, showcasing Raven Software’s dedication towards community feedback. Fans, content creators, and professionals appreciated the swift response as social media piled up with adulation. There shouldn’t be any shortage of armor plates on Ashika Island.

Resurgence was a popular alternate battle royale mode in 2019's Warzone. After the launch of Warzone 2, the first game was temporarily sunsetted before being relaunched as Warzone Caldera. Unfortunately, the rebranded Warzone Caldera omitted Resurgence and its popular maps - Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep - from its playlist.

Resurgence was also missed during Warzone 2's launch in November 2022. However, after multiple requests and a long wait, players have re-accessed the map as a brand new map with some divisive changes in Season 2 of the sequel.

