Warzone 2 Season 2: All bug fixes

Call of Duty Warzone 2 will go live globally with its Season 2 update. This seasonal patch will introduce several weapons and gameplay changes alongside the addition of new playable content and brand-new weapons.

One of the most exciting additions to Warzone 2 is the Resurgence mode on the exclusive Ashika Island map. This new map will also be featured as the third playable location in the DMZ mode playlist. However, a multiplayer title of such magnitude requires apt maintenance and bug fixes.

Here is a detailed look at all the upcoming bug fixes that will be patched along with the arrival of Warzone 2’s Season 2 update.

Warzone 2 Season 2 to reportedly bring several bug fixes

Activision caters to one of the largest player bases in esports. It is imperative that the titles they launch provide a smooth gameplay experience without too many hiccups. The community had previously cited their concerns with the game's current state. The publisher is now looking to eliminate most bugs and glitches with the upcoming seasonal update.

Such issues are usually expected in a huge map-based online multiplayer title that hosts at least 100 players in the lobby. These bugs only become a hindrance if they persist for too long and water down the experience.

All bug fixes

Over the course of Season 1, Warzone 2 players have reported various bugs. Thus, Activision appears to be fixing all acknowledged bugs with a single seasonal update. Here is a list of all the bug fixes in Warzone 2 that will go live with the Season 2 patch.

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Al Mazrah, allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing Loadout icons to disappear on the Tac Map.

Fixed an issue where Custom Loadouts would reset to a Default Loadout after exiting a match.

Fixed an issue where Players could continue driving vehicles after running out of fuel.

Fixed an issue where the Revive Pistol could be duplicated.

Fixed an issue where the Revive Pistol would not do melee damage to downed Players.

Fixed an issue where Stronghold Bombs could be defused through walls.

Fixed an issue where the Champion’s Quest Bombsite would spawn near water and cause a physics issue.

Fixed an issue where Helicopters could sometimes clip through the Control Tower at Al Malik Airport.

Fixed an issue that caused obstructed or misaligned loot.

Fixed an issue that caused geographic elements to float.

Fixed an issue that caused corrupted lighting inside one of the Mawizeh Marsh buildings.

Fixed an issue with Loadout Drops around Mawizeh Marsh.

Fixed an issue where the Heartbeat Sensor was tracking incorrectly, rarely showing players on the radar.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to duplicate Field Upgrades.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to see the Bonus Battle Royale Challenge before completing Daily Challenges.

It is important to note that the deployment of a bug fix might not permanently solve the issue. Players might still encounter a few glitches while deploying on Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more Season 2 details.

Poll : 0 votes