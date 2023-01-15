Call of Duty Warzone 2 has faced several obstacles and in-game issues, making the experience bumpy. The player base is concerned about the game's current state as another error code has disrupted the game and prevented players from connecting to the official servers.

The latest problem in Warzone 2 is Error Code 2012 which pops up when the game client faces issues while connecting to the servers. This has halted many players from starting their grind and can occur anytime.

Such issues can drive down the player count as the game can only be accessed after going online. There are no official fixes for this problem and it might take a few days to solve permanently.

Here are a few workarounds found for Error Code 2012 in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 Error Code 2012 possible fixes and reasons

The error will pop up on the player’s screen when the local game client cannot establish a stable connection with the official game servers. There are a few workarounds that have worked for a percentage of players that you can employ to possibly fix this peculiar issue:

Check the game client and task manager to make sure that another instance of Warzone 2 is not running in the background.

Go to Battle.net, click the icon beside the Play button, and click on “Scan and Repair.” For Steam users, right-click on the game and click on “Properties,” then navigate to “Local Files” and select “ Verify Integrity of Game Files.”

Another workaround that players can try is flushing their DNS and refreshing their network. Players can follow the steps listed below to perform this task.

Open the command prompt in Administrator mode.

Type “ipconfig /release” and press Enter in the Command Prompt window.

Type “ipconfig /renew,” and press Enter after the previous confirmation message is displayed.

Close the window after the final message appears.

After performing these steps, re-open Warzone 2, and the game should run without the Error Code 2012 popping up again; however, it is important to note that the game client might not connect even after using this method as it might not work for everyone.

Possible reasons for the error

This error code is mainly seen when there is a server-side issue or when the official servers are offline. Such an issue would require the players to sit tight and wait for the publishers to fix the problem and fire it up again.

However, the game might detect a local issue and display the wrong information. It is best to check the active network connection status and contact the Internet Service Providers to relay any issues.

Activision released Call of Duty Warzone 2 as a sequel and a new-generation Battle Royale title in the entire genre. The publisher set out to provide a realistic combat experience to the player base and introduced various fundamental changes to the game's mechanics.

It is not unusual for such a large-scale online multiplayer game to have a few in-game issues. But the connections being interrupted with the official servers are serious and needs to be addressed as quickly as possible.

Connectivity issues in a game as large and internet dependent as Warzone 2 sours the gameplay experience. Without an official statement from Activision or any developers, we cannot determine when the issue will be fixed. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and weapon build guides.

