Activision released Call of Duty: Warzone 2 as its latest battle royale title to deliver the most realistic combat experience of the entire franchise yet. The developers were able to achieve this after making major changes in the movement and combat mechanics of the game.

One of the most recent error codes that has started popping up is the "Diver" prompt. This is not the first time that this issue has plagued Warzone 2, and it is unfortunately one of the few errors that makes the game unplayable.

The occurrence of bugs and in-game issues is not uncommon for massive multiplayer titles as there exist multiple moving parts working in tandem with one another, which can malfunction quite easily.

Here is how you can fix this peculiar error in Warzone 2.

Exploring workarounds for Warzone 2 Diver error

The Diver error code is also known as Error 6 in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. The prompt appears on the screens just as players are about to deploy on the active battlefield and kicks them out of the lobby. It is a tedious and lasting problem that can easily frustrate someone into giving up and quitting the game.

Fortunately, there are a few workarounds that have proved to be effective for a percentage of players. These are not official fixes, so the possibility of it not working for others is a standing reminder that should be noted. The re-emergence of this bug came as a surprise since most of the in-game issues were reportedly solved with the Season 1 Reloaded update.

Diver error code possible fixes

The Diver error code primarily appears for players when a critical feature of the title fails to perform its activity and shuts down the entire session. It is truly a game-breaking bug that cannot be entertained for long periods of time.

You can follow the below-listed methods and try to fix the recurring error prompt that is interfering with Warzone 2:

Exit the game, open the launcher, and check it for updates. If any file is missing from the local system, it will be redownloaded. This method has a high probability of fixing the issue.

Reset the network modem and let your internet reboot. The game client can also lose connection to the official servers due to high traffic, which might crash Warzone 2.

Verify the integrity of the local game files. This will reinstall any missing features, the absence of which severely affect the game.

The final straw is reinstalling Warzone 2. If the problem persists, a hard redownload can solve existing issues with a fresh install.

By following the steps mentioned above, players have a fair chance of eliminating the peculiar Diver error code and smoothening the gaming experience. However, we cannot be sure about the fixes as Activision has not officially recognized or addressed this bug yet. It is hoped that the developers will deploy permanent fixes for this recurring issue as soon as possible.

Possible reasons

Error codes like Diver surface usually when there is a discrepancy in the local game files. It is a common phenomenon for some data to get corrupted, especially if there is interaction with the online features of the title.

However, there might also be a server-side error where the connection is being interrupted, causing players to get kicked out of Warzone 2's lobbies.

This concludes the best possible methods that can be employed to solve the Diver error code.

