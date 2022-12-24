How to collect Prime Gaming rewards in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The first mid-season update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 was released earlier this month. It brought a new multiplayer map, items, and operators to the games. Several bug fixes were also introduced to resolve the issues that players have been facing in the games.

The update, called Season 01 Reloaded, was accompanied by several promotional events that grant players free in-game items this holiday season. One of them is exclusive to subscribers of Amazon's gaming service, Prime Gaming.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty When your friends ask where you're traveling for the holidays When your friends ask where you're traveling for the holidays📍 https://t.co/yD1NEQkNVS

In the past, players received similar rewards from Twitch, which is now acquired by Amazon.

Drops on the streaming platform continue to give away free rewards. However, these can be acquired by viewers of any stream that supports drops.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players can get the Showdown Bundle via Prime Gaming-Call of Duty promotional event

You can get a Showdown Bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 via the Prime Gaming-Call of Duty promotional event. The bundle will be available to redeem until January 16, 2023.

Upon redeeming the bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, you will get the following rewards:

Twenty Paces – FTAC Recon Weapon Blueprint

– FTAC Recon Weapon Blueprint Cold Steel – P890 Weapon Blueprint

– P890 Weapon Blueprint Revenge – Sticker

– Sticker Smoke Time – Weapon Charm

It should be noted that you must be subscribed to Prime Gaming if you want to get your hands on the Showdown Bundle. You can check your subscription status on the Prime Gaming home page.

Steps to get your hands on the Showdown Bundle

Once you have a Prime Gaming subscription, you can follow the steps given below to redeem the Showdown Bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2:

Step 1: Visit the Call of Duty-Prime Gaming offer page. You can also click on this link to be directed to the page.

Step 2: Click on ‘Get in-game content’ below the Showdown Bundle listing.

Step 3: Sign in to your Amazon account that has a Prime subscription. If you do not have Prime Gaming activated, click on the button in the top-right corner that says, "Activate Prime Gaming."

Step 4: Once logged in, you will be asked to redirect to the Activision website to link your COD account to Amazon Prime. Enter your details and link both accounts.

Step 5: Click on Authorize Prime Gaming to receive the free content.

Step 6: Open Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2. You will be able to see and claim your free items.

It should be noted that you will only be able to obtain these free items once. This is because each bundle is valid for only one Prime Gaming account.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 01 Reloaded is live now. Players are having the time of their lives dropping into the Atomgrad Raid and Building 21 in the DMZ mode while donning their free Gaz operator skin.

Poll : 0 votes