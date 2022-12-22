Amazon Prime Gaming available in India: Here's how to claim free gaming rewards

Amazon Prime Gaming has finally launched its subscription services in India. Users who have an Amazon Prime Membership can now access a wide catalog of games on mobile and PC.

Amazon Prime Gaming is a complementary service that's been around for a long time, but it never made its way to India all these years. There was also very little buzz around its launch yesterday. Users who have an Amazon Prime Membership can get access to a range of games and in-game content (skins, bundles, etc.) for free.

Some of the most popular games in Amazon Prime's complementary gaming subscription services include the likes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Valorant, Apex Legends, Minecraft, Destiny 2, Madden NFL, and FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition.

The Amazon Prime Gaming platform also offers a ton of free games for Windows and mobile. Furthermore, the platform will continue to add a slew of new games every month.

Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Gaming: How to activate and claim free gaming rewards

Get an Amazon Prime Membership subscription to enjoy complementary gaming rewards (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

To gain access to a wide range of games, users need to buy the Amazon Prime Membership and include the Amazon Prime Gaming complementary services in their Amazon Prime subscription.

Here’s a quick step-by-step guide on how to get an Amazon Prime subscription and activate the add-on gaming services:

Complete the sign-up process

Visit Amazon Prime website or the app.

If you haven’t signed up yet, complete the sign-up process by filling in your credentials.

Once you've signed up, a follow-up screen will instruct you to complete the payment process.

Select a suitable plan

The payment setup screen gives users three monthly subscription options:

Amazon Prime monthly plan for ₹179

Amazon Prime quarterly plan for ₹459

Amazon Prime annual plan for ₹1499

Select your ideal monthly Amazon Prime subscription plan, and follow the steps below to activate Amazon Prime Gaming complementary services.

How to activate Amazon Prime Gaming

Once you’ve paid the subscription fee, head into your Amazon account via the website or the app and click on the Amazon Prime Gaming tab located in the top right corner of the platform.

How to download free Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming homepage in India (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Once you activate Amazon Prime's Gaming services, you can claim a ton of free games or in-game content by simply linking your respective game client with Amazon Prime Gaming.

To claim free games or in-game content, follow these steps:

Scroll through the list of free games and bonuses that can be claimed.

Click the 'Claim' button on the reward you want.

A pop-up screen will appear displaying your account information and asking you to confirm whether it’s the correct account you would like to add the content on. If you want the rewards on a different account, click on the 'Switch Amazon Account' option.

You will be redirected to a page that asks you to sign in to your Amazon Prime account once again. Sign in by filling up your credentials.

Your gaming client account (EA, Epic Games Store, or Activision) will now ask for permission to access your Amazon Prime account. Click allow to complete the process.

Start downloading to claim your rewards.

This wraps up our guide on how to claim free gaming rewards from Amazon Prime's Gaming services. It's important to remember that to play certain free games, you'll have to download them through the Amazon Games App via your Windows PC.

Poll : 0 votes