Warzone 2 “Logging into Online Services” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Warzone 2 has been officially out for a couple of days now, and players are having a blast trying out some of the incredible features that the battle royale mode and the DMZ beta bring to the table.

However, the shooter has been plagued with a good deal of bugs and performance issues since day one, and some of them have become recurring problems in the game.

One such issue in the battle royale is the “Logging into Online Services” error, which many in the community seem to be facing. It’s one of the more complex bugs to deal with as there is no permanent fix to the problem. However, there are a few workarounds that the Call of Duty community has come up with to deal with the issue temporarily.

Hence, today’s guide will go over certain steps that you can employ to work around the “Logging into Online Services” error in Warzone 2.

Fixing the “Logging into Online Services” error in Warzone 2

The “Logging into Online Services” error is usually caused when there is an issue with your internet network, with the game’s servers, or if there is a version mismatch. This is one of the reasons why there is no permanent solution to the problem. However, there are a few things you can try to deal with the problem in Warzone 2.

1) Checking your internet connection and the Warzone 2 servers

The first thing you will be required to do is to check if your internet connection is running optimally. It’s highly likely that the error is popping up because there is something wrong with your provider, with the connection’s gateway being one of the root causes of the problem.

It can be reset by simply restarting your internet router, and it's likely that you will be able to log into the shooter after this.

If you are still facing the problem after this, you must check if the Warzone 2 servers are up and running. It’s likely that the servers might be down for maintenance, which is why you are facing the issue in the game. If that is the case, you will have to wait till they are back up again.

2) Updating the game

Version mismatch can be another reason why you are facing the “Logging into Online Services” error in Warzone 2. Hence, you might need to check for the latest version of the game and download the most recent patch to deal with the issue.

You can check for the latest updates on both PC and console. For the former, it will be in the Steam and Battle.net launchers, while for the console you can do it from the home screen itself.

3) Check and repair files

There might be corrupt files in your installation directory which could be the potential cause for the “Logging into Online Services” error in Warzone 2. You can scan and check the files on both Steam and Battle.net by selecting the game, going to the settings, and searching for the “scan and fix option.”

This will start a process that will go through all the files in the directory and automatically replace the corrupted ones.

