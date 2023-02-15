Warzone 2 introduces Private Matches in Season 2 update

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has received its second season, bringing in a ton of new content, including a new resurgence mode, three new weapons, various quality-of-life updates, and much more.

One of the most anticipated additions to the game is the ability for players to play Private Matches in Warzone 2. This was one of the best features of the previous battle royale title, which will be available in the latest game.

Warzone 2 Season 2 adds Private Matches feature on Al Mazrah

Private Matches allow a specific group of people to play battle royale matches against each other without letting random players join the lobby.

To create a private battle royale lobby in Warzone 1, a player has to select the "Private Match, Practice Modes & Trials” tab from the menu, select BR or Plunder mode, input a minimum number of players in the lobby, and start the match.

Based on the patch notes of Season 2 on the official Call of Duty website, the Private Matches feature is enabled on Solo, Duo, Trio, and Quad modes for the standard Battle Royale match on Al Mazrah. Some custom rules can also be added to private matches that the lobby's host can change.

As the notes only mention the map, Al Mazrah, it is yet to be confirmed whether this mode will also be available for the new resurgence map, Ashika Island, which has also been added with the second season of the game.

Based on the patch notes for Season 2, a spectator mode will also be added later. The release date for this feature is yet to be confirmed by the developers, but it can be speculated that it will be added to the game with the mid-way update for the season called Season 2 Reloaded, which is rumored to release on March 15.

The spectator mode will allow players to view private matches in progress with access to a couple of camera modes and view the entire map freely.

The Season 2 update for Warzone 2 is live on all platforms, including PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Series X|S, and Microsoft Windows. The size of the update is 60GB on Windows and around 30GB on consoles.

