Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 launch trailer officially released by Call of Duty 

Call of Duty has just released the Season 2 launch trailer for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. With both the games getting free content updates on February 15, there is plenty of content for players to explore.

The recently posted trailer has shown glimpses of Ashika Island, a new POI in Al Mazrah, Ranked mode in Modern Warefare 2, Gun Game, and Infected. With Battle Royale and Multiplayer modes receiving new weapons, Operators, and a brand new Battle Pass at launch, players will be excited to find out what's in store.

Read on to learn more about the newly released trailer.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 launch trailer showcases major upcoming changes

While the trailer did not reveal more information than the Call of Duty blog had already posted, it does give one a clearer idea of what to expect.

Previously, the Call of Duty blog had mentioned a new feature called Redeploy Drones, which will work similarly to the Redeploy Balloons in Warzone 1. The trailer shows footage of players using the drone and escaping to gain a tactical advantage.

Furthermore, a player can be seen using a new crossbow to knock down a player while parachuting. The upcoming content in Warzone 2 should bring more depth and variety to the game. The trailer also showcases all the new Multiplayer and Ranked modes in the forthcoming update.

Warzone 2 will receive some major quality-of-life updates in Season 2. With Ashika Island featuring in the new Resurgence mode and DMZ, players will have more to explore. Easter eggs will also be hidden and scattered around the map.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL A (very quick) look at Afghan in Warzone 2.0 A (very quick) look at Afghan in Warzone 2.0 https://t.co/p7MdqZ0c7x

Another major change is the new 1v1 Gulag in the game. After a long wait, Warzone 2 is finally returning to its roots. With increased movement speed, three plate armor at the start, and easier to use looting system, the quality of updates in the game will be extensive. The developers will hope this reattracts the game's depleting playerbase.

With Ranked Play, 2 6v6 maps, and 2 Ground War maps, Modern Warfare 2 multiplayers will also receive major changes in Season 2. There are also three new modes that will be available to play at launch - Infected, Gun-Game, and Grind. Furthermore, three modes will also be coming to the game during the mid-season update of Modern Warfare 2.

