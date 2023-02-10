Call of Duty Warzone 2 is scheduled to receive its second seasonal update on February 15. It will be a massive update as Season 2 will introduce various changes and new playable content. One of the most significant parts of the entire update is a fresh new map called Ashika Island which will be featured in Resurgence mode and DMZ (Demilitarized Zone).

The map is comparatively smaller and will host fewer players in a single lobby. However, the map will arrive with a classic repositioning system. Giant drones will hover in the sky and extend individual ziplines down to the ground, enabling redeployment for players. These drones will reportedly be able to move around to safe locations and aid estranged players in moving inside the circle quickly.

Let us take a closer look at Ashika Island’s new redeploy solution for Warzone 2.

Ashika Island to feature Warzone 2’s first high-tech redeploy method.

Activision has decided to bring back a classic map rotation method that Warzone veterans remember as redeploy balloons. The developers added a few new features to Warzone 2’s Ashika Island and added mobility and destructibility aspects to the redeploy drones.

The recent Call of Duty official blog revealed some key details about the drones, making them slightly different from its predecessor.

Ashika Island’s redeploy drones

The redeploy drones remain functionally the same as Warzone’s redeploy balloons. These drones and the attached ziplines can be used to reposition around the map using parachutes. The availability of ground vehicles might be limited on a smaller map like Ashika Island and challenging to maneuver on an active battlefield.

The presence of these drones will ease the competition by leagues and introduce new rotational strategies. Players can rotate while ascending on the zipline as they will be deployed toward the direction they are facing when detaching. Moreover, players can hip-fire their weapons while on the zipline to take gunfights.

The official blog has a complete section dedicated to Warzone 2’s redeploy drones and states that these machines can move. The mobility feature was introduced to create a dynamic scenario where the redeploy zones would change according to the circle collapses.

These drones can also relocate to the circle within a reasonable distance. However, only a few drones can move at a time and decommission after several circles have closed out.

These are electronic devices that can be easily targeted by lock-on missiles. The destructible nature of these redeploy drones in Warzone 2 expands the possibilities even further as players can shoot down these drones. These drones cannot be called in by operators and will replenish after a few minutes if there is a safe spot available in the circle.

The movement of these drones towards the circle may also indicate where the next safe zone will form. However, this will only be possible if the drones start to move before the next circle forms. In any situation, the involvement of mobile redeploy drones might change the game's pace.

Fans and enthusiasts can go through the official Call of Duty blog to read about all upcoming changes to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more details about the Season 2 patch.

