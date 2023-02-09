Warzone 2 launching new mode named "Restore Honor" on Ashika Island in Season 2

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is bringing in a brand new mode in Season 2 with the return of "Resurgence." In Call of Duty's latest blog post, the franchise has revealed that the mode will be called "Restore Honor."

With the return of the Resurgence mode in the latest iteration, the franchise is also introducing a new small map named "Ashika Island." While this might bring back memories of Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep from Warzone 1, not everything in the new variation will be the same.

To learn more about Restore Honor, read on.

Warzone 2's "Restore Honor" will have features similar to "Kill Confirmed" from multiplayer

Based on the latest blog post, we can find similarities between "Kill Confirmed" and the multiplayer mode. While players might wonder how this mode will be applicable in a Resurgence-like battle royale, the blog post has provided an explanation:

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL In Ashika Island, every player (in Resurgence or Battle Royale) will drop a dog tag when they die. Teammates can pick up the tag for a small Cash reward, as well as a single UAV ping that marks both enemy threats and nearby Supply Boxes. In Ashika Island, every player (in Resurgence or Battle Royale) will drop a dog tag when they die. Teammates can pick up the tag for a small Cash reward, as well as a single UAV ping that marks both enemy threats and nearby Supply Boxes. https://t.co/YmgBYtzyuI

Upon landing on Ashika Island, players will drop a dog tag after their death, and their teammates can pick it up. Players can also do the same after redeploying. While the dog tag segment is similar to the "Kill Confirmed" mode, the similarities end there. This will allow players to get cash rewards, a UAV marking enemy position, or nearby Supply Boxes.

Knowing enemy positions after getting killed might be a new way to tackle the Resurgence mode on Ashika Island. The developers of Warzone 2, Infinity Ward, will hope that players find new strategies to gain a tactical advantage over enemies to make the game more exciting.

Warzone 2 Season 2 will also bring a new contract to the Resurgence mode called "Search and Seizure." However, this contract will be available from Season 2 Reloaded.

The contract will focus on "reclaiming a stolen vehicle." After choosing the contract, the location will be revealed in some parts of Ashika Island, and players will experience heavy resistance while completing it.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S02Roadmap



Resurgence is back on Ashika Island

Grind to the top with MP Ranked Play

Infected and Gun Game return

Major BR changes including 1v1 Gulag The #CODBlog has everything you need to know about Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII Season 02Resurgence is back on Ashika IslandGrind to the top with MP Ranked PlayInfected and Gun Game returnMajor BR changes including 1v1 Gulag The #CODBlog has everything you need to know about Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII Season 02 👉 bit.ly/S02Roadmap🌊 Resurgence is back on Ashika Island📈 Grind to the top with MP Ranked Play🎯 Infected and Gun Game return🔥 Major BR changes including 1v1 Gulag https://t.co/sz7uLLItCC

A public event called "Data Heist" is also coming mid-season. After completing the event, players will receive XP, cast, and random tactical equipment. There will be more rewards that players will get after progressing in the event.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 2 will go live on February 15. With the multiplayer receiving ranked mode, the excitement is high. Players now have to wait a few days to get their hands on the new season's content. To learn more about the season 2 content, follow Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section.

Poll : 0 votes