Activision is planning to release a "full premium" Call of Duty this fall

In a recent report published by Activision, the AAA gaming franchise stated that a "full premium" Call of Duty release is coming this fall. While Bloomberg's report in 2022 revealed that this year's title would be an expansion to the current Modern Warfare 2 by Sledgehammer Games, the developer's report says otherwise.

As Activision has already finalized that there will be no new Call of Duty title released in 2023, it is quite confusing since there is a statement of a full annual premium release by the publisher. Furthermore, there is also a possible Black Ops title in development by Treyarch Studios to be released next year, and it is assumable that this year's title will not be the same.

Activision's next Call of Duty release might be a Modern Warfare 2 expansion

In their most recent report, the franchise stated:

"Across the Call of Duty franchise, our teams are working to amplify the success of the fourth quarter, with 2023 plans including even more engaging live services across platforms and the next full annual premium release in the blockbuster series."

As mentioned before, it is not quite clear what the franchise means by the full annual premium. Based on Bloomberg's report last year and what Activision has stated about their plans regarding a new Call of Duty title, it is assumable that the upcoming release might be an expansion of Modern Warfare 2.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Activision says there’s a “full annual premium release” in the Call of Duty franchise launching this fall. Activision says there’s a “full annual premium release” in the Call of Duty franchise launching this fall. https://t.co/lxI7oBDuVF

With the game's engagement in the Q4 slot setting a new record in the franchise, Call of Duty might not miss the chance to sell more using the same title. With Modern Warfare 2 coming to Steam this time, PC sales for the game have also improved in the Asia-Pacific region.

With the franchise generating $1.82 billion in revenue just from microtransactions in the Q4 slot last year, it is no surprise that the free-to-play games would receive more priorities than before.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Activision Blizzard generated $1.82 billion in revenue from micro transactions in Q4 2022, total $5.38 billion in 2022. Activision Blizzard generated $1.82 billion in revenue from micro transactions in Q4 2022, total $5.38 billion in 2022. https://t.co/AsV7Sqbidn

With Warzone Mobile coming this year, there is no doubt that Activision is trying to expand the free-to-play battle royale genre to multiple devices and create a shared ecosystem.

As for Warzone 2, the game has also received a lot of engagement over the course of its release, and the franchise is expecting more players to join, with season 2 bringing a plethora of content to the table.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 will go live on February 15.

Poll : 0 votes