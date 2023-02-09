Warzone 2 Season 2 to reintroduce Ronin in the operator roster

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is set to unveil tons of new content. Not only will it introduce the Resurgence mode along with its new map, but it will also add various vehicles, DMZ updates, weapons, and items, to the game.

In a recent announcement on the official Call of Duty blog, the title's developers revealed that they will introduce new skins, camos, and weapon charms to meet the cosmetic demands of players. Fan-favorite character Ronin will also be reintroduced to the game's playable operator roster.

All players need to know about Ronin, who returns to playable operator roster in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2

Ronin will be added as a playable operator in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 (Image via Activision)

As mentioned in the Call of Duty blog announcement, Season 2 will add the character Daniel “Ronin” Shinoda to Warzone 2's playable operator roster.

Based on the game's lore, Ronin is a former special forces combat personnel who has mastered multiple combat styles. His name refers to the wandering samurai of feudal-era Japan, who have no masters.

Living up to his name, Ronin is famous for picking apart foreign defense systems and performing exceptional special reconnaissance missions.

According to the storyline, Ronin has taken it upon himself to maintain the delicate balance between the various warring factions in Urzikstan and Al-Mazrah, after the Armistice.

Ronin will be available as a playable operator right after the launch of Season 2 on February 15, 2023.

The path of Ronin

The path of Ronin will reward players with the Crossbow in Call of Duty: WZ2 (Image via Activision)

In order to celebrate the return of Ronin to the playable roster of Warzone 2, the game's developers will introduce a special set of challenges with the Season 2 patch.

This event is called the Path of the Ronin. It features seven challenges that are based on the virtues of Bushido: Integrity, Respect, Courage, Honor, Compassion, Sincerity, and Loyalty. Each of these challenges will reward players with cosmetic items like gun screens and weapon charms.

Completing all of these seven challenges is a requisite for unlocking the crossbow, a new functional weapon that will also be available once the upcoming seasonal update launches.

Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will be released on February 15, 2023, at 9:00 am PT.

