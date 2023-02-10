Fact Check: Will Warzone 2 Season 2 update reset the Battle Pass?

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is coming soon. Players should get ready to make their mark and leave a lasting impression in the upcoming Warzone season.

The Season 1 Reloaded update brought exciting additions to the game, including the classic Call of Duty map Shipment, the first-ever Raid episode, and various other new features and tweaks. However, Season 1 is coming to an end soon.

The Season 2 update promises to be a major one, with a host of changes and additions. The update will feature four new maps, the introduction of Ranked Play, and the addition of classic modes from the franchise to the Multiplayer mode. Additionally, a new Warzone 2 map will be available in the Resurgence and DMZ game modes.

Please note that after the update, the Season 1 Battle Pass will no longer be accessible. Further details on this will be provided in the upcoming section.

Resurgence is back on Ashika Island

Grind to the top with MP Ranked Play

Infected and Gun Game return

Progressions in Warzone 2 Season 1 Battle Pass will not be available after the Season 2 update

Players may be unaware that the upcoming Season 2 update will render the previous Battle Pass inaccessible. To avoid missing out on the content and rewards offered in the Battle Pass, they should make sure to complete their current Battle Pass before February 15. They have only six days left to do so.

It is important for players to remember that with each new season, the previous Battle Pass will be reset. Once the update is released, the current Battle Pass will be gone, and a new one will be available with fresh rewards.

The DMZ mode's progression will be erased

DMZ players will be disappointed to hear that their hard-earned progress will be wiped out in the Season 2 update, and they will have to start from scratch and complete missions all over again.

According to the developers, the Contraband Weapon Inventory will be reset, and the Key Inventories will be emptied. Although Season 1 missions and boss opponent rewards will not be affected, faction objectives and mission progress will be reset. Progress on previously completed Faction Missions that unlocked Insured Weapon Slots will not be erased.

The developers believe that resetting the progress will make the mission advancement less challenging.

Warzone 2 Season 2 start date

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. https://t.co/G80TiutG62

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was supposed to debut on February 1, 2023. However, the developers have now revealed a two-week delay in the Season update patch, indicating that Season 2 will now debut on February 15, 2023.

According to the official Call of Duty Twitter account, the update has been delayed because the developers have been implementing changes in response to community input. There have been a number of significant adjustments, such as a revamped Gulag that will host 1v1 fights, adjustments to armor plate vests and backpacks in Battle Royale, configurable Perk Packages in Loadouts, and more.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are available across all platforms, including PC (via Steam and Battle.net), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

