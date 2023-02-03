Call of Duty Warzone 2 and DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) game mode are scheduled to receive their second seasonal update on February 15. The update will introduce various changes and playable content for the player base, including a brand-new map.

The DMZ playlist will be updated, and Ashika Island will be included as a third playable location. Seasonal refreshes and wipes will supposedly clear out all contraband loot, keys, and progress for all accounts. The player base feels that Activision wrongfully marketed DMZ’s free-to-play content as only Modern Warfare 2 owners can gain access to the new missions and extra inventory slots.

Let us take a detailed look at the game's current state and Season 2’s impact on DMZ mode.

Warzone 2 DMZ players will not have full access to missions and inventory.

The Season 2 update will expand the DMZ playlist, where players can opt to play from three locations - Al Mazrah, Building 21, and Ashika Island. Activision will also introduce new missions for the player base to complete on all maps.

Some missions will reportedly possibly lead players to a different location, like securing intel or finding specific items. Completing high-tier missions will provide rewards that can be exfilled with and used in other DMZ sessions.

Modern Warfare 2 paywall

Activision released Modern Warfare 2 as its latest campaign multiplayer title in 2022. The publisher introduced Warzone 2 and DMZ mode as free-to-play modes and marketed them as such. However, players quickly discovered that there are certain limitations to which these games can be experienced without owning a premium multiplayer title.

Players who do not own Modern Warfare 2 have to experience the mode with a smaller contraband loot stash and a 10-slot key inventory. Those who own the title have access to a larger stash and 20-slot key inventory, which can create a sense of disparity in a session.

In a recent blog post, Activision addressed the seasonal wipe for players and saw a large amount of backlash. The publisher also confirmed that a new faction would be introduced in the mode alongside additional missions from the previous ones.

Unfortunately, players who do not have a paid copy of Modern Warfare 2 will not be able to access the missions from the new faction. A large percentage of players prefer playing battle royale and survival mode instead of fast-paced multiplayer games.

Several content creators have also voiced their opinion on the recent developments and cited that free-to-play games are meant to generate revenue from battle passes, weapon bundles, and other microtransactions. Locking content behind the ownership of an entire title can disturb the relationship between the publisher and the community.

More about Ashika Island

The exact location of the upcoming map remains undisclosed to the public but hints at it being situated somewhere in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. It is described as a hub for chemical and biological weaponry, hiding a mysterious backstory about its development that might hint towards the lore of a different Call of Duty title.

At the time of writing, Activision has not issued any official statements regarding this situation and content locking. The community’s take on the topic might hopefully turn the tide as there is a small window before the Season 2 update goes live. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more seasonal update details.

