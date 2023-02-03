Modern Warfare 2 Shipment Easter egg found on Warzone 2's Ashika Island map

After a long period of anticipation, the upcoming Warzone 2 Resurgence map was finally revealed by Activision a few days ago. It will officially launch with Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2, which is set to be released on February 15, delayed from the initial release date of February 1, 2023.

Fans have been eagerly scouring through Ashika Island's trailer video on the hunt for more clues and Easter eggs. Interestingly, an official Call of Duty blog post about the upcoming map revealed various close-up shots of POIs, which showed an interesting Easter egg in relation to the franchise's classic map, Shipment.

Warzone 2's Ashika Island outline shows Shipment as part of POI

An eagle-eyed Reddit user pointed out that a "Beach" version of the iconic Shipment map had been included in the highly anticipated Warzone 2 Resurgence map as part of the Shipwreck POI on the east side of the island.

The familiar outline of 'Shipment' can be clearly seen in this screenshot. Four stacks of crates have been placed parallelly in the center, with four more stacks surrounding them to complete the full layout. Once the map is officially released, Warzone 2 players will be able to land in this area and engage in intense close-range combat. Presently, it's yet to be seen how suitable the small map is for the battle royale game mode.

Infinity Ward could likely release this version of Shipment to Modern Warfare 2 in the future as a limited-time event or as a variant of the current map in the game. The current version of this map is set on a ship in the middle of a thunderstorm and is one of the most popular maps in MW2, thanks to the playlist 'Shoot the Ship' which includes Shoot House as well.

Interestingly, Castle, yet another classic map from Call of Duty: World at War, was noticed by players on Ashika Island, which means that it could possibly be added to Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer in the near future. However, it has already been confirmed that it won't be added to the game with Season 2.

Players will be able to infiltrate Ashika Island in the DMZ mode, with the option of Al Mazrah remaining accessible as well. They will be able to search for a new Weapons Case, explore new locked spaces, and fight a brand new boss, The Bombmaker, once Season 2 releases on February 15.

Poll : 0 votes