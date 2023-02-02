Call of Duty Warzone 2 is scheduled to receive its second seasonal update on February 15. The patch will introduce a brand new resurgence mode map called Ashika Island. There will be various points of interest (POIs) on the map for the player base alongside geographies similar to Al Mazrah.

One prime location that might see a lot of action and gunfights is Tsuki Castle. It is situated almost at the center of the map. The area around the main structure is spread out with a few buildings that might hold high-tier loot. The complete region labeled Tsuki Castle on the map is huge, so it has various points that can be looted by different teams.

Let us take a detailed look at the Tsuki Castle POI in Warzone 2's Ashika Island.

Warzone 2 Ashika Island features Tsuki Castle with multiple loot spots

Activision will introduce various changes to Warzone 2 with the upcoming Season 2 update. The publisher will introduce a new but smaller map that will also feature a smaller lobby and respawn in the resurgence mode. The map will also reportedly be included in the DMZ mode playlist.

The Ashika Island map is smaller than Al Mazrah but has several interesting POIs spread across its geography. And the Tsuki Castle area is one of the most scenic.

Different POIs in Tsuki Castle

The Tsuki Castle is a megastructure and may contain several floors with accessible rooms. These areas will probably have randomized loot crates spawning, with the grades varying for every match.

The map reveals a cluster of buildings inside protective walls and boundaries. The tallest building with the biggest roof could be the main building and the primary POI in Tsuki Castle that yields high-tier loot. The entire castle has an ancient design and presents a preserved site from a different era.

The castle is surrounded by varying terrain and has patches of greenery in all directions. There seem to be three primary gates that lead to Tsuki Castle on the Tac map. A few smaller houses in the North-West direction can become recuperating spots for teams under heavy fire or a place to retreat.

Another protected building on the North-East side is connected to the main castle. This large building can become a secondary hot zone in the Tsuki Castle area. The rapid terrain changes around the castle can become a great place to take cover while fighting with enemy operators on the high ground.

According to Call of Duty's official blog for Warzone 2, a vast hidden cave system is directly under the castle. The structure consists of underground waterways and a complete submarine base.

Activision has released a launch trailer for Ashika Island, which will reportedly be in multiple Warzone 2 game modes. The trailer showcases a variety of topographies and cave systems alongside the glorious castles. As a result, only a few possible POIs can be identified by studying the map structure of Tsuki Castle. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more details about the Season 2 update.

Poll : 0 votes