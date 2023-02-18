The Season 2 update of Call of Duty Warzone 2 is currently live and has introduced a brand new mode called Resurgence Quads. The famous content creator and player Espresso recently uploaded a YouTube video that showcased his highly effective TAQ-56 weapon build for the newly added mode.

Although the Season 2 update has brought along numerous changes and new playable content to Warzone 2, Ashika Island is one of the most significant additions and is only available in the Resurgence mode (not playable in the regular Battle Royale mode). This new map was recently added as the third playable location in the popular DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) mode.

In addition to these major changes, the patch also introduced certain weapon adjustments to level the playing field and balance out the current weapons meta. Let's take a closer look at Espresso’s best TAQ-56 weapon build for Resurgence mode in Warzone 2.

Espresso recommends the best TAQ-56 build for Ashika Island in Warzone 2

Activision has managed to garner a massive player base with the highly popular Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 titles. As the developers are tasked with introducing new content with every seasonal and mid-season update, the recently released Season 2 patch has diversified the weapon pool of both titles, adding in brand new guns.

The TAQ-56 is a popular choice amongst professional players in the Call of Duty League (CDL). It's a reliable, hard-hitting assault rifle that can easily be modified for different combat scenarios.

The best low recoil TAQ-56 weapon build

The TAQ-56 or SCAR is a lethal weapon at medium range and is capable of swiftly gunning down enemy Operators in the right hands. It has a slow fire rate and a comparatively controllable recoil kick. Players can make use of the titles' advanced Gunsmith system to capitalize on the TAQ-56's strengths and build a formidable weapon for the Resurgence mode.

Espresso recommends this particular TAQ-56 build to make the most out of the weapon. Here's the complete build with a brief of its pros and cons:

Recommended build

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

Recommended tuning

Harbinger D20: +0.72 vertical, +0.42 horizontal

+0.72 vertical, +0.42 horizontal Edge-47 Grip: +0.36 vertical, +0.18 horizontal

+0.36 vertical, +0.18 horizontal 5.56 High Velocity: +0.61 vertical, +9 horizontal

+0.61 vertical, +9 horizontal FSS Combat Grip: +0.29 vertical, +0.28 horizontal

In addition to providing adequate sound suppression, the Harbinger D20 muzzle increases bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness. However, it takes a serious toll on the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, aiming stability, and aim walking speed.

Fortunately, the Edge-47 grip offsets most of the muzzle's cons and increases aiming stability alongside recoil stabilization, but has a minor negative effect on the weapon's ADS. Although the 5.56 high-velocity ammunition increases bullet velocity, it reduces the TAQ-56's damage range.

Next up, the 60 Round mag allows players to freely participate in longer gunfights, but impacts mobility with the added weight. Finally, the FSS Combat rear grip drastically increases recoil control, but reduces the weapon’s overall aiming stability.

It's important to note that Espresso’s TAQ-56 build capitalizes on the gun's strengths to increase bullet velocity while reducing its recoil kick. Players can swap out the extended magazine for an optic attachment as it remains subject to personal preference.

Every single weapon of the Tactique Verte platform has reliable iron sights as a default option, which is decent enough for most medium-range gunfights. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest Warzone 2 updates and more Resurgence weapon build guides.

