Best loadout for Warzone 2 Resurgence mode on Ashika Island

The Season 2 of Warzone 2 is live and has introduced tons of new content to the community's favorite battle royale.

However, the Warzone 2 Season 2 patch's crowning jewel will definitely be the Resurgence mode. Developers have paid heed to the popular community demand and have brought back this fast-paced game mode which is a fan-favorite among the players. In addition to the mode, developers have added a new map called Ashika Island, exclusive to Resurgence.

Ashika Island is a beautiful map of a beautiful Japanese-themed island. Filled with diverse terrain, underground waterways, seven major POIs, and much more, the feel of combat on Ashika Island is quite different from that of Al Mazrah.

Due to the contrast in size, the engagement range of the new map is quite different from its larger counterpart. As such, players need a pair of weapons that are especially viable in the Resurgence mode of the island map. This article will index two weapon builds for a complete loadout of Resurgence.

Vaznev-9K and M13B, the dastardy duo for Warzone 2 Resurgene on Ashika Island

The Resurgence mode of Warzone 2 has been an instant hit among the players. Ashika Island is a great map, with many players immediately falling in love with it.

However, unlike Al Mazrah, which is many times bigger than Resurgence's map leading to better sustainability of long-range gunfights, bullet exchanges among players on Ashika Island are mainly limited to close and mid-range combat.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Where will your first drop be? Ashika Island has arrivedWhere will your first drop be? Ashika Island has arrived📍Where will your first drop be? https://t.co/RY3nCc1KrE

While there are certain situations where long-range gunfights occur, these exchanges don't usually cross the range of 60 to 70 meters, which is a more common sight in Al Mazrah.

As such, players don't need an LMG for mid to long-range gunfights on the Resurgence map. Assault rifles (ARs) are more than enough for any of the far-off-range bullet exchanges that might take place on this map. Additionally, ARs have better mobility and reload speed than LMGs, which are very important for the Resurgence mode.

M13B is the best assault rifle for Warzone 2 Resurgence

The perfect choice of AR for Resurgence is the M13B. This gun has been a sleeper in the previous season due to its sub-par mid-range potential among its counterparts. But it was still one of the best long-range assault rifles in Season 1.

However, the Season 2 patch has mitigated this issue, as developers have buffed the weapon's mid-range and upper torso damage, making it one of the most lethal weapons of the current season.

Due to its low recoil and high fire rate, players can quickly eviscerate their enemies in mid- to long-range combat. The low recoil will even allow players to use this gun at close range in case of an emergency where the player doesn't have the option to switch to the SMG.

Top tier M13B loadout for Ashika Island in Warzone 2 Season 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/BennyCentral)

To get the best performance from this gun in Resurgence mode, players should kit it with the following attachments:

Barrel - 14" Bruen Echelon

14" Bruen Echelon Optics - SZ HoloTherm

SZ HoloTherm Underbarrel - FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition - 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine - 60-Round Mag

Vaznev-9K is the SMG recommendation for Warzone 2 Ashika Island

When it comes to close-range engagements in Resurgence, players should choose an SMG that does not only have a very fast TTK but should also have excellent mobility and recoil control.

With the severe nerf of Fennec 45 in Season 2, Vaznev-9K is the meta-recommendation for the Resurgence mode. Despite the mid-range damage reduction with the latest patch, the close-range stats of the gun have been left untouched.

As such, although this gun can no longer be used as sniper support, it remains a top-tier meta choice of the new season due to its jaw-droppingly low TTK and excellent mobility. The recoil and strafe potential of the gun is also outstanding, allowing players to both 'fly and fry' on Ashika Island.

Top tier Vaznev-9K loadout for Resurgence in Warzone 2 Season 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/BennyCentral)

The best way to kit the Vaznev-9K in Warzone 2 Season 2 is as follows:

Muzzle - XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Underbarrel - Operator Foregrip

Operator Foregrip Magazine - 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Rear Grip - Demo X2 Grip

Demo X2 Grip Stock - Mavreek R7 Stock

Using these two weapons and the Overkill perk will allow players to construct a very overpowered loadout for Wazone 2 Resurgence Mode on Ashika Island.

