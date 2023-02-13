Metaphor's Warzone 2 MX9 loadout is an overpowered sniper-support in Battle Royale

The gunsmith system of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 allows players to tune their weapons in a variety of ways to tackle the various combat scenarios of Battle Royale matches.

While the weapons in the SMG category of Warzone 2 are mainly used for close-range combat, there are a few whose effective damage range extends to mid-range as well. These particular picks, despite being non-meta weaponry, can act as very effective sniper-support platforms in the hands of skilled players.

Warzone 2 pro streamer and content creator Metaphor has recommended players to try the MX9 SMG as a sniper support due to its higher damage range than others in its category.

Metaphor reveals the best sniper-support loadout for MX9 in Warzone 2

Metaphor is quite the acclaimed content creator in the Warzone 2 community. He has his own YouTube channel where he regularly uploads videos of gameplay, loadout recommendations, expert tips, and a lot more.

In one such recent upload, Metaphor showcased a loadout for the MX9 SMG and recommended players to use it as a sniper-support platform.

The MX9 of Warzone 2 is the SMG version of the STB 556 assault rifle and belongs to the Bruen bullpup platform of the title's gunsmith system. It is primarily a close-range weapon. However, if a player equips it with its longest barrel and muzzle attachment, which increases bullet velocity, it transforms into an excellent sniper support weapon with great potential for mid-range combat.

The time-to-kill (TTK) value of the gun is also at the higher end among the other SMGs, and being able to extend that fast SMG TTK to mid-range allows this gun to act as a sniper-support platform.

Metaphor's sniper support loadout for MX9 in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

According to Metaphor, the best sniper-support build for MX9 in Warzone 2 is as follows:

Muzzle - Singuard MKV

Singuard MKV Barrel - 508mm Rear Guard

508mm Rear Guard Optics - Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine - 32 Round Mag

32 Round Mag Rear Grip - Bruen Q900 Grip

The Singuard MKV is an excellent muzzle attachment for the MX9 sniper-support loadout. It improves the damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil smoothness of the gun, allowing players to easily engage opponents in mid-range combat.

Being a suppressor-type attachment, it also muzzles the sound of gunfire and keeps players from being pinged on the tac map. In order to unlock it, gamers need to level up the Vel 46 to tier 16.

The 508mm Rear Guard barrel also increases the gun's damage range and bullet velocity. Combined with the Singuard MKV suppressor, this barrel gives the damage-range boost that is needed to achieve the sniper-support configuration of the MX9.

Along with that, this barrel also boosts the hip-fire accuracy of the gun, allowing players to effectively engage enemies at close range without having to go for aim-down-sights (ADS) POV. To unlock this attachment, they will have to reach level 11 on the STB 556.

The Cronen Mini Pro is a very clean and precise blue dot sight in Warzone 2 and is effective in both close and mid-range combat. Reaching level 7 on the Expedite 12 is needed to unlock this scope. However, the choice of optics is totally on the personal preferrence of the players and they should use whichever option they are most comfortable with.

The base configuration of the gun has only 25 bullets in a single magazine, which is definitely not enough to engage against multiple enemies. As such, the 32 Round Mag is definitely needed for any effective loadout for this weapon. Players can access it when the MX9 reaches level 2.

Most of the attachments used in this loadout come with the con of increased ADS time. Thus, the Bruen Q900 Grip is needed to regain some of the lost ADS speed as well as improve the sprint-to-fire pace. In order to get this attachment, players will need to level up the MX9 to level 13.

This concludes Metaphor's recommended Warzone 2 sniper-support loadout for the MX9 SMG.

