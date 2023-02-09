Pro loadout of Warzone 2 RAAP H LMG is overpowered for battle royale matches

The low average time-to-kill (TTK) value of Warzone 2 weapons has given rise to a competitive meta. This has also caused a few non-meta weapons to have exteptional performance stats, which are sometimes comparable and, in some cases, even better than some of their meta counterparts.

The Season 1 Reloaded patch of Warzone 2 features RPK as the meta-choice of the LMG category. The gun is popular among players as it is effective in mid-to-long-range combat, thanks to its low recoil and respectable TTK value.

However, for players tired of using the RPK and looking for a different LMG to spice up their gameplay, Warzone 2 pro Metaphor has an interesting recommendation.

Metaphor's RAAP H loadout has faster TTK than RPK in Warzone 2

Popular content creator Metaphor is a household name within the Warzone 2 community. He regularly uploads gameplay videos, loadout recommendations, tips, and combat strategies on his YouTube channel.

In a recent upload, the pro streamer showcased the potential of the RAAP H LMG, stating that the gun has a high chance of being a meta-choice for the upcoming season if the RPK and RAAL MG are nerfed.

Due to the high fire rate of the RAAP H, Metaphor dubs it a heavier version of the M13B, which can be used to beam down the opposition in mid-long-range combat. However, the high rate of fire also equates to heavier recoil feedback, and players either need to have expectional aim control or intense practice to be proficient with the LMG.

Despite the higher recoil, the exceptional fire rate does cause the RAAP H to have a TTK of 534ms at 30 meters, which is even faster than the RPK's TTK, which is 605ms at the same range.

Warzone 2 RAAP H loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

Although the gun has high recoil feedback, it can be brought down to a manageable extent if players use Metaphor's recommended attachments:

Muzzle - Sakin Thread-40

Sakin Thread-40 Optics - Chronen Mini Pro

Chronen Mini Pro Underbarrel - Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Ammunition - 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Rear Grip - Lachmann TCG-10

Due to the higher recoil of the RAAP H, higher emphasis has been given to the attachments, which improves recoil control.

Tuning for Sakin Thread-40 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

In this loadout, the Sakin Thread-40 muzzle attachment and the Lachmann TCG-10 reduce the recoil to a managable margin, which helps in reducing the visual kick of the gun.

Tuning for Lachmann TCG-10 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

The Sakin Thread-40 gets unlocked when STB 556 reaches Level 4, and the Lackmann TCG-10 rear grip becomes available by reaching Level 11 in Lackmann 762.

Tuning for Cronen Mini Pro (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

The Lockgrip Precision-40 underbarrel also provides recoil bonuses by increasing the firearm's recoil steadiness, aim walking steadiness, and hip fire accuracy. It can be unlocked by achieving Level 9 on the Lachmann Sub.

Tuning for 7.62 High Velocity Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

The 7.62 High Velocity ammunition boosts the weapon's long-range performance, while the Cronen Mini Pro is the recommended scope for this LMG. To unlock the 7.62 High Velocity ammunition, players need to reach Level 12 on Lachmann 762. The Cronen Mini Pro unlocks at Level 7 for Expedite 12.

This concludes Metaphor's recommended loadout for RAAP H LMG. With the launch of Season 2 on the horizon, players should try non-meta weapons with a high chance of being the meta in the upcoming season.

