Warzone 2 pro Metaphor reveals the best sniper-support loadout for FSS Hurricane in Season 1 Reloaded

The massive size of the Al Mazrah map in Warzone 2 has encouraged the use of long-range weapons among the players. As such, sniper rifles are something that can be found quite commonly in both Battle Royale matches and DMZ outings.

However, the extremely slow fire rate of sniper rifles in Warzone 2, along with the high-ADS time and with most of them being of the bolt-action variety, makes it very challenging for players to use them while engaging enemies at close range. As such, players need to have a fully automatic weapon with good mobility and accuracy to take down opponents in close to medium-range combat.

Though there are quite a few viable sniper-support platforms available in the game, Warzone 2 pro Metaphor has quite an uncommon recommendation for the players.

Metaphor recommends the FSS Hurricane as a sniper support in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

Metaphor is a well-known content creator of Warzone 2 who regularly posts videos about loadouts, tips, tricks, and a lot more on his YouTube channel. In one of his recent videos, he recommended the FSS Hurricane as a sniper-support platform in the Season 1 Reloaded patch.

FSS Hurricane of Warzone 2 is modeled after the real-life AR57 and belongs to the sub-machine gun (SMG) category in the armory of the game. It is mainly a close-to-mid range weapon that can be unlocked by getting the FTAC Recon to level 17.

Despite not being a part of the mainstream close-range meta, Metaphor recommends this SMG as a sniper-support gun due to its minimal recoil and excellent mid-range performance where the others in its category fall short.

The FSS Hurricane, with its fire rate of 698 rounds per minute and a muzzle velocity of 680m/s, gives a close range chest time-to-kill (TTK) value of 602ms and a mid-range chest TTK of just 860ms.

FSS Hurricane sniper support loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

To achieve near-zero recoil with this gun, Metaphor recommends players to kit it with the following attachments:

Muzzle - FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Optics - Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock - Assault-60 Stock Factory

Assault-60 Stock Factory Underbarrel - Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Rear Grip - Sakin ZX Grip

Both the FTAC Castle Comp muzzle attachment and the Sakin ZX Grip provide improvements to the already minimal recoil. Both of these attachments are integral in turning this firearm into a low-recoil laser beam. The FTAC Castle Comp can be unlocked by reaching level 10 on the 556 Icarus and the Sakin ZX Grip becomes available when players reach level 8 on the M4.

Tuning for FTAC Castle Comp (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

The Assault-60 Stock Factory attachment improves the reaction time and mobility of the weapon by increasing the speed for ADS, crouch movement, sprint, and aim-walking. This attachment gets unlocked when SA-B 50 reaches level 22.

Tuning for Lockgrip Precision-40 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

The Lockgrip Precision-40 underbarrel attachment also boosts the usability of the gun by improving the hip-fire accuracy, and aim-walking and recoil steadiness. The unlock criteria for this attchment is reaching level 9 on the Lachmann Sub.

Lastly, the Cronen Mini Pro sight is the recommended optics for this gun. It's a blue dot sight that gives minimal visual recoil while ADSed and can be unlocked by reaching level 7 on the Expedite 12 shotgun. However, at the end of the day, gun oprica is a personal preference of the player and they should always use the one they are most comfortable with.

Here is the best sniper support loadout for the FSS Hurricane in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded. Metaphor's recommendation is perfect for those who are tired of playing with the stale meta weapon before the eventual arrival of Season 2 on February 15.

