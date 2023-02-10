What are the POI changes coming to Al Mazrah in Warzone 2 Season 2?

The Season 2 of Warzone 2 is stated to introduce numerous changes to the community's favorite battle royale. From new weapons to many highly desired quality-of-life changes, the Season 2 update will bring in tons of new content for players to explore and enjoy.

Alongside these, the next patch of Warzone 2 will finally introduce the highly anticipated Resurgence mode, accompanied by its brand new map, Ashika Island.

However, Ashika Island will not be the only battlefield adjustment for the upcoming season. It will also add quite a few updates to certain points of interest (POIs) on Al Mazrah.

Al Mazrah to host three new POIs in Warzone 2 Season 2

Warzone 2 developers have revealed a detailed overview of all the changes in the upcoming Season 2 patch. The announcement was posted on the official Call of Duty blog and divulged details on all the changes coming to the map of Al Mazrah.

One of these changes was showcased by the developers a few days back on Call of Duty's main Twitter page, but the other two, which were revealed in the blog post, are much more exciting and, more importantly very surprising.

Downed Plane at Sattiq Cave

Many Call of Duty veterans might have found the outdoor section of the Sattiq caves to be quite similar to the Afghan map of the original Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Anyone recognize this new POI in Al Mazrah?

However, the blog post has confirmed this rumor as the developers will finally add the missing crashed plane from the original Afghan map in the outskirts of Sattiq caves.

Veteran players might already be familiar with the tricks and tactiques of the nostalgic POI. However, new players can use this downed plane as an excellent cover against the line of sight of their enemies for a quick reload and reengage.

New Underground Cave Network

Warzone 2 Season 2 to introduce a brand new cave system on Al Mazrah (Image via Activision)

If a player currently lands between Rohan Oil and Taraq Village in Al Mazrah, they will find the location to sport some military camps, hills, and a few small homes.

However, Season 2 will bring about quite a few changes to the area and host a new underground cave network after the game's next seasonal update. This underground network will have five entrances, some straight drop-downs, while the others are cave openings.

Players must be careful while navigating these dark underground caves, as there will be plenty of avenues for ambushes and traps. However, developers have stated that this location will spawn quite a few good loot crates. This will be a high-risk, high-reward zone in Al Mazrah.

New Passenger Train

As we all know, Al Mazrah has an extensive rainway network that encircles the entire map. Currently, in Season 1, these railway lines only feature a single slow-paced freight train, spawning several legendary loot boxes.

However, in Season 2, these train lines will feature a new passenger train that is much faster than the slow-paced freight train. This passenger train will also spawn with quite a few legendary crates for looting in the sleeper, bar, and normal passenger cars.

Unlike the freight train, the cars in the passenger locomotive are entirely covered with access inside, available only via a few open skylights. Navigating through the various cars of the locomotive is also quite different from its freight counterpart, as players will have to pass through the gates between the cars rather than jumping on the next car via the roof.

These are the changes to the POI of Al Mazrah, which the upcoming seasonal update of Warzone 2 will introduce

