Warzone 2 pro Metaphor's TAQ-M loadout two-shots opponents in Al Mazrah

The extensive armory of Warzone 2 has been a source of joy and frustration for the game's community. Both Modern Warfare 2 and its battle royale counterpart, Warzone 2, share a collection of more than fifty weapons.

As such, Warzone 2 aficionados often face the dilemma of choosing the perfect armament to engage their enemies. Though each season has a few notable meta selections, players find themselves bored at the end of the season.

For those seeking a powerful non-meta weapon platform to engage enemies in a mid-to-long range near the end of the Season 1 Reloaded patch, Warzone 2 expert Metaphor has the perfect recommendation.

Metaphor's TAQ-M loadout hits like a runaway freight train in Warzone 2

Metaphor is quite a well-known content creator in the Warzone 2 community. He has a YouTube channel, where he regularly uploads videos on the game's combat strategies, gameplay tips, loadouts, and more.

In one of his recent videos, Metaphor recommended the TAQ-M Marksman Rifle as a viable choice for gunfight engagements in Season 1 Reloaded.

When engaging enemies in mid-to-long-range combat in Warzone 2, gamers have plenty of options. However, Metaphor's TAQ-M loadout stands above the rest due to its two-headshot elimination potential.

Being a semi-auto marksman rifle, TAQ-M allows players to quickly follow up with that second headshot after the first one is registered. Skilled individuals with good aim and trigger discipline will be able to land these two headshots in the blink of an eye, thus robbing their opponents of any chance of survival.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Drop into battle on the new Call of Duty bit.ly/Ashika-Island Master the way of the warrior #ResurgenceReturns Drop into battle on the new Call of Duty #Warzone2 small map Ashika Island launching on February 15 with Season 02. Learn more in the #CODBlog Master the way of the warrior #ResurgenceReturns 🌊Drop into battle on the new Call of Duty #Warzone2 small map Ashika Island launching on February 15 with Season 02. Learn more in the #CODBlog ➡️ bit.ly/Ashika-Island https://t.co/cB6WqDHNWw

The quick headshot potential of TAQ-M has been thoroughly demonstrated by Metaphor in his video, where he uses this marksman rifle to its maximum potential in a high kill count match.

However, Metaphor has also pointed out some cons, including the usage of heavy caliber sniper bullets for ammunition and low magazine capacity.

As such, players should keep a lookout for sniper bullets and have at least one extra stack in their backpacks. Additionally, players can stack multiple Munition Boxes in their inventory. Due to the low bullet count per magazine, this gun is only viable in solo and duo modes.

TAQ-M loadout for Season 1 Reloaded, recommended by Metaphor (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

According to Metaphor, the best way to kit a TAQ-M loadout in Season 1 Reloaded is as follows:

Barrel - LR1:7 20.5" Barrel

LR1:7 20.5" Barrel Optics - Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Stock - TacVerte Core Stock

TacVerte Core Stock Underbarrel - Lockgrip Precision 40

Lockgrip Precision 40 Ammunition - 6.5mm High Velocity

Tuning for LR1:7 20.5" Barrel (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

The LR1:7 20.5" Barrel improves the damage range, bullet velocity, and hip fire accuracy. This attachment, along with the 6.5mm High-Velocity rounds, transforms this gun into a true mid-to-long-range monster.

Tuning for 6.5mm High Velocity (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

The gun also has a substantial recoil kick, and as such, the TacVerte Core Stock is a necessary attachment as it increases both aiming stability and recoil control.

Tuning for Lockgrip Precision-40 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

The Lockgrip Precision-40 underbarrel attachment improves the recoil steadiness, aim walking steadiness, and hip fire accuracy of the gun. Finally, the Schlager 3.4x scope provides players with a clean, magnified view of the downrange for optimal mid-long range engagements.

Tuning for Schlager 3.4x (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

This is Metaphor's recommended loadout for the TAQ-M Marksman Rifle in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded.

Poll : 0 votes