Warzone 2’s DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) game mode is a challenge for players who can opt to complete missions and obtain contraband loot. A renowned player and content creator, Stodeh, uploaded a video on YouTube sharing the best tips after playing for around 300 hours.

Various aspects of the DMZ mode can affect the success rate of players taking up different missions. The video covers parts starting with vehicle tips, extraction tactics, looting tips, key guides, and more. These tips can help players conduct successful missions and exfil with better contraband loot.

Warzone 2 DMZ veteran Stodeh cites his best tips for the successful completion of the mode

Activision released the DMZ mode alongside Warzone 2 to provide the player base with a survival experience. It is hosted on the Al Mazrah map with other players and AI combatants in an online lobby. Wandering in hot zones can put players in compromising situations where they can die and lose all the collected items.

Stodeh’s DMZ tips and tricks

Here is a detailed list of all the recommendations that Stodeh provided in the recent video. Players can keep these pointers in mind while participating in a DMZ lobby.

Vehicle guide: Players can drop loot in the storage compartment of vehicles instead of wasting backpack slots. This is a useful technique when accepting delivery missions. However, it is essential to note that the dropped items automatically despawn after around 5 minutes. Players who climb on top of vehicles will remain on the top even when knocked down. This method can safely transport knocked teammates to cover and revive them.

Locked rooms: There are various locked rooms in DMZ mode which can be entered by jumping down from roof windows. The Embassy rooftop features an elevator that can take players below to gain loot. Sa'id shopping mall is one of the easier POIs where players can egress inside from the roof. These are great places to quickly gain loot after dying in a previous session.

PvP tips: Player models will remain in the game even after getting knocked and finished indicating that they have teammates. Only when the character model disappears can players be sure that the enemy has left the lobby and cannot be revived. Swimming around to quickly reposition is a great way to avoid being pinched in life-threatening scenarios. The UAV towers in DMZ have a maximum range of 150 meters and can be avoided by marking the position and steering clear of the radius.

Contracts: Players can carry around hostages and complete the mission to safely exfil instead of fighting their way out. It is also important to note that anyone on the team can cancel active contracts. This is a helpful tip, as players can switch contracts as and when required.

Loadout: All the weapons in the DMZ loadout menu can be previewed to display the attachments equipped on it. This can help players decide the contraband they want to keep or destroy depending on its effectiveness. Players who run out of weapons and insured weapons can opt for free weapons to spawn within the lobby.

Final extraction prediction: Opening the Tac map will highlight the hazardous gas zone with a yellow-fill circle. Locate the furthest extraction point from that circle and draw a conical shape outwards facing that point. The base of the cone will mark the most probable location of the final extraction zone.

Gas masks: If players are stuck in the zone and do not possess radiation pills or gas masks, they must remember that any AI combatants killed inside the zone will always drop gas masks. These can be picked up and stacked to survive and make it inside the circle.

Reviving: AI combatants are fierce in DMZ and can easily knock down players. It is a good practice to move away from those AIs and then commit to reviving - whether with self revive or even when reviving an ally. The AIs tend to ignore the knocked players after a few seconds and can provide just enough time for the players to recover.

Crates: Players do not have to remain still while capturing a drop or a crate. They can move around and make themselves harder to target for any enemy operator watching them. This is a great way to avoid snipers and other roof camping teams.

Zip lines: Various teams prefer to hide at the top of buildings. These teams keep an eye out on all possible entries, including zip lines. However, players can jump from the zip lines at any moment and travel further without vehicles simply by parachuting.

Looting: Sweeping throughout the areas in Al Mazrah is critical as players can find helpful items that can be sold in the market. Restaurants and lockers in warehouses offer some of the best loot to help make a comeback after an unfortunate session. The train also contains several loot boxes, which can be searched in the early game.

DMZ Key tips: It is always more profitable to save keys for later while searching for rare items after dying in another session. Instead of wasting a key when a player is stacked, it is better to save it for mission-specific situations. The Chemical storage key, Yum-Yum Burger key, and Special Ops relay station key are some of the best ones to regain loot after dying in a DMZ session.

These are some of the best tips and tricks players can follow while deploying in any DMZ lobby. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more DMZ guides.

