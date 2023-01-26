Call of Duty Warzone 2 DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) mode is nearing its second seasonal update and will be introducing several changes to the entire series. Some of the more significant changes will be arriving in the upcoming patch.

Players can expect changes like AI adjustments, spawn points, mission difficulty tuning, crashing issues, and Faction mission refresh. Moreover, a brand-new Exclusion Zone will expand the DMZ playlist after launching as a third location option. These changes will be ingrained with the Season 2 update, which will be released on February 15, 2023.

Let us look at the details of the upcoming survival game mode changes.

Warzone 2 Season 2 update will bring massive changes to the DMZ mode

⚔️ Enemy Combatant tuning

Spawn/Infil points

Mission difficulty tuning

New Exclusion Zone and Faction Missions



Activision generally tends to release two major updates in a single season. The first introduces the beginning of a new season, and the second brings fresh content and gameplay changes. The publisher has outlined various aspects of DMZ that will change in Season 2.

DMZ changes

Here is a detailed list of all the changes in the upcoming patch.

AI adjustments: Activision will address the steep rise in the difficulty of AI combatants on the map. This change will also affect their spawn points, the number of combatants, and their gunplay accuracy in different ranges. These updates are expected to level the playing ground for the player base while still providing a challenge.

Activision will address the steep rise in the difficulty of AI combatants on the map. This change will also affect their spawn points, the number of combatants, and their gunplay accuracy in different ranges. These updates are expected to level the playing ground for the player base while still providing a challenge. Spawn Points: Spawn points, or infil points, will be tuned to provide players more access to contracts and loot. According to the publisher, this should help players from feeling isolated and have more opportunities to take up missions.

Spawn points, or infil points, will be tuned to provide players more access to contracts and loot. According to the publisher, this should help players from feeling isolated and have more opportunities to take up missions. Mission Difficulty Tuning: Activision will also be adjusting the aggressive rise in the difficulty of Faction missions. This change should ease the difficulty of the missions in the current tiers.

Activision will also be adjusting the aggressive rise in the difficulty of Faction missions. This change should ease the difficulty of the missions in the current tiers. Crashes: The developers are reportedly committed to mending crashing issues and introducing stability to the DMZ mode. Players can lose all the collected loot if the game crashes between sessions.

The developers are reportedly committed to mending crashing issues and introducing stability to the DMZ mode. Players can lose all the collected loot if the game crashes between sessions. Seasonal Refresh: A complete refresh of the Faction missions, contraband loot, and keys will be introduced in Season 2.

A complete refresh of the Faction missions, contraband loot, and keys will be introduced in Season 2. Locations: The mode will receive a brand-new location in the playlist. The Exclusion Zone will be the third location after Building 21’s release in Season 1. Some Faction missions may also send players to any of these locations.

Activision has considered various game data and player feedback while deciding to implement these changes.

The publisher will release more in-depth information as the Season 2 update date approaches. Detailed information on the upcoming update should provide a clear view of the various changes coming to the entire series, including DMZ mode. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more details on the second seasonal update.

