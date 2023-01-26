Warzone 2 Season 2 will officially reintroduce 1v1 Gulag from its predecessor

The upcoming Season 2 patch of Warzone 2 can be considered one of the most important patches for the game as it is finally addressing a lot of issues that have been highlighted by the game's community.

The developers have listened to the demands of the players and are introducing several changes which should theoritically improve the playability of Warzone 2 by a substantial margin.

They recently posted an announcement on the official Call of Duty blog, which provides brief yet important details about the changes that are being introduced in the next Season.

Among the reveals, developers stated details about the changes that are coming to the Gulag of Warzone 2.

Season 2 patch to reintroduce the classic 1v1 Gulag in Warzone 2

Developers have stated that the 1v1 Gulag will take place in the modified version of the current map and a new dedicated 1v1 gulag map is already in development.

They are also removing the Juggernaut jailor that spawns during overtime and that is being replaced with the classic flag-based domination in the middle of the map.

The loadout for the upcoming Gulag will also see severe changes, as players will now have access to SMGs, assault rifles and light machine guns as part of the ground loot for in place of just having the pistol as an armamanet. However, the pistol will remain available as a secondary weapon.

The removal of shotguns from the armory of the Gulag will be welcomed by many as the short range weapon will feel quite overpowered in close quarters of the very small death arena.

Winning the Gulag will now net players a good stack of cash as a reward, which will help them to have a quick regain of armaments and continue to battle. This addition, along with the buff to the in-match economy of the title, will allow players to have quick access to their custom loadouts even if they return from Gulag near the end half of the match.

Cash no longer appears in amounts under $500

🤑 Economy balancing, more Cash overall

Alongside the victory cash, the Gulag of Warzone 2 will also spawn in cash stacks throughout the arena. The developers are adding this small feature to incentivize players to roam for more cash and not camp a particular corner in the Gulag.

These are all the details regarding the changes to the Gulag that are being added in the Season 2 patch of Warzone 2. Gulag will see many significant changes in the upcoming update and the developers have done a huge fan-service to the community by catering to this popular demand.

