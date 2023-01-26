The release date of Call of Duty Warzone 2's Season 2 is soon approaching, and as expected, some significant changes will be made to the game's core mechanics. The movement has been a crucial area, given that much of a player's success depends on it, and it will improve. Activision seems to be making some changes, allowing players to burst through doors even if they're plating up.

So far, the game's movement pattern is somewhat restricted, especially when someone is trying to plate up. Plating is one of the most important things to do in the game, as it can be the difference between life and death. Run out of plates, and a player can quickly die in the game, even when they may do more damage to the opponent.

Plenty of changes are in store to appear in Season 2, which ranges from basic gunplay to additional rewards. While some of these changes have come from the developers' wishlist, fans have requested others. While they might not be of equal importance, the set of changes to come to the movement will be pivotal for the game's future.

Warzone 2 Season 2 will make plating up work better even when players are sprinting

As mentioned above, Warzone 2's movement mechanism works well under most circumstances, except when they aim to recover their shield. This is done with the help of plates that must be refilled after damage depletes them. But one mechanism stops when someone is recharging their plates - moving swiftly through doors.

Many players have complained about it, and Season 2 will finally see a change. Earlier last night, Activision gave out important information regarding the changes coming into the new season. Players can now burst through doors even while they're plating up.

Activision feels that the upcoming change will make movement patterns swifter and slightly faster. Players will also have the tactical advantage of moving to cover better while regenerating their shields.

This change could be minor compared to all those coming to different game modes in Warzone 2. Yet, this could significantly impact the game's future and make players feel optimistic about it.

Season 2 will bring plenty of new content, and all major game modes will change. The DMZ mode, for example, will be making tweaks to AI difficulty and missions, providing more freedom to players.

Similarly, the Battle Royale mode will also be getting changes, some of which come directly from the players' feedback. Multiplayer mode will also get ranked play, which the community eagerly awaits. It remains to be seen how the upcoming changes will affect the overall balance of Warzone 2.

