Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 will bring major changes to UI with Season 2

It's been four months since the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and players continue to express dissatisfaction with the game's UI, citing issues such as slow navigation, clutter, and difficulty in finding features.

The developers, Infinity Ward, have previously acknowledged this issue and recently announced a UI overhaul with the launch of Season 2. The update, which was supposed to launch on February 1, will now launch on February 15.

Modern Warfare 2 UI update will improve the overall flow of in-game menus

In a recent community update blog post, Infinity Ward and Raven Software mentioned all the changes coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with the launch of Season 2. Most of the changes are being made in response to player feedback, as the game has been suffering from a reduced player count, forcing the developers to listen to the community.

According to the blog post, the updates to the UI will improve the overall flow of the in-game menus, which include:

Improved navigation and organization of the Camo menu

More polished Social tab, including improved channel swapping and player muting

New “My Bundles” screen

Quick equip items from Battlepass, My Bundles, and Store

Reticle previews in Store and Gunsmith

Improved clarity of attachment blocking logic in Gunsmith

And many more bug fixes

Currently, some of the menu screens in Modern Warfare 2 are quite buggy and hard to scroll through. Moreover, there are too many clicks required to get to the preferred menu, which results in confusion and an unnecessary waste of time.

A 'Play Again' feature will also be added to Warzone 2, which means players will not have to go back to the main menu to queue into another game, minimizing the total time spent in menus.

The aforementioned changes will improve performance by polishing the in-game menu screens and making them more efficient. However, the blog post is vague about the list of updates coming to the UI, and it does not specifically mention how the navigation and organization will improve and or which bugs will be fixed.

A complete patch notes blog post will be released before the launch of Season 2 on February 15, which should list every little change coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

