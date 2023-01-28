What does Warzone 2 Season 2's DMZ Progression wipe mean?

Warzone 2's popular DMZ mode features several inspirational elements from Escape From Tarkov's intensive extraction mode. Additionally, Activision chose to preserve the original extraction experience by announcing a seasonal progression wipe for DMZ, which could be confusing for some players.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 brought an interesting change of pace to the iconic battle royale experience. In addition to new maps, interesting mechanics, and improved graphics, the game's exhilarating mission-based DMZ mode has stolen hearts across the world ever since its introduction.

Here's what a seasonal refresh or progression wipe in Warzone 2's DMZ mode denotes.

All about the progression wipe for Warzone 2's DMZ mode in Season 2

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Read the bit.ly/S02CommunityUp… We want to share some updates coming to Season 02 for Multiplayer, DMZ and Battle Royale with our community.Read the @InfinityWard community update that covers a wide range of topics and adjustments in order to deliver a better player experience We want to share some updates coming to Season 02 for Multiplayer, DMZ and Battle Royale with our community.Read the @InfinityWard community update that covers a wide range of topics and adjustments in order to deliver a better player experience ▶️ bit.ly/S02CommunityUp… https://t.co/q2iG2Ptkit

Besides all of the changes to battle royale modes, the upcoming season will introduce some important tweaks to Warzone 2's unconventional extraction shooter mode. For starters, new missions will be added for players to complete, while their current Faction Missions progress and inventory will be reset:

"All new missions are coming to Season 02, including a refresh of your current Faction Mission progress and an inventory (Contraband and Keys) reset. We will be detailing all of the need-to-know intel for DMZ ahead of Season 02 in an upcoming blog."

As it so happens, Escape From Tarkov goes through a similar "server wipe" phase as well, where a player's progress, including their Character Skills levels, overall level, trader reputation, and all obtained items, is reset to zero. Essentially, this promotes a refreshing competitive experience, giving players a reason to keep their interests intact.

Obviously, trying to complete the exact same missions can get monotonous over time, leading to a decline in playability and player enjoyment. A seasonal refresh for DMZ is a promising initiative that will not only encourage players to rebuild their worth, but also support newer players with a balanced competitive experience.

In general, the upcoming seasonal refresh is expected to liven things up for players. After the reset, they can go back to grinding through new objectives and building their inventory from the ground up.

All changes coming to Warzone 2's DMZ mode in Season 2

In a recent blog post, Activision shared some early insights on what Season 2 will bring to the latest Call of Duty games. The DMZ mode, in particular, will receive a bunch of major changes.

Activision will likely reveal more details about the new DMZ experience and other expected updates in upcoming blog posts, with their latest announcement already giving fans a fair idea. In addition to the seasonal refresh, the upcoming Season 2 patch will bring some much-needed adjustments to DMZ's spawn points, AI enemies, and mission difficulties based on gameplay data.

The developers have also been working on adding more stability to prevent crashes, which can result in players losing progress, items, or Contraband weapons. Furthermore, Season 2 will introduce a brand new Exclusion Zone to Warzone 2's DMZ, giving players a third option to choose from when deploying.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2's Season 2 will be released on February 15, 2023. Players should be able to preload the update two days before the official launch, allowing fans to download most of the content in advance and dive into the new season as soon as it goes live.

Poll : 0 votes