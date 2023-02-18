Call of Duty Warzone 2 streamer and professional player FaZe Booya recently uploaded a video on YouTube showcasing his best M13B Resurgence weapon build. Activision released the second seasonal update for both of its titles, incorporating various changes.

The Season 2 update introduced the Resurgence mode in Warzone 2 and an exclusive map called Ashika Island. Moreover, the publisher released a few new weapons for Modern Warfare 2 and the battle royale. The developers also tweaked a few weapons to balance the playing field and shift the stale Season 1 meta.

Here is a detailed look at FaZe Booya’s M13B weapon build for Warzone 2 Resurgence mode.

Warzone 2 pro FaZe Booya recommends deadly M13B weapon build

Before implementing gameplay modifications, developers must consider several metrics like game data, pick rate, and player feedback. A set of weapon balance changes were introduced to a few assault rifles. The M13B managed to gain significant buffs in the Season 2 update, where its overall damage output was overhauled.

The gun was added to Warzone 2 in its inaugural season. However, it failed to compete with the RPK and Fennec 45 weapon meta. Notably, its stats stood between the evergreen M4 and the Kastov 762.

However, the latter two remain viable contenders for the meta spots despite the damage output and damage range nerfs.

M13B weapon build

The M13B assault rifle is a member of the Bruen Ops weapons platform and boasts a competitive fire rate of 845 rounds per minute. The recoil stability of the gun is optimal for beaming down enemy operators in medium-range gunfights. After the recent buff, Booya recommends the following M13B build to maximize its efficiency in the Resurgence mode for Ashika Island.

Here is the pro player’s most lethal build, capitalizing on the gun's strengths.

Recommended build

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: 14” Bruen Echelon

14” Bruen Echelon Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 45-Round Mag

The Harbinger D20 increases bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness whilst providing adept sound suppression. That said, the attachment affects the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, aiming stability, and aim walking speed.

The 14” Bruen Echelon boosts the M13B’s hip fire accuracy, recoil control, damage range, and bullet velocity. However, the barrel takes a toll on ADS speed, hip recoil control, and movement speed. Meanwhile, the Aim OP-V4 optic attachment is subject to player preference and can be swapped out for a different one.

The FTAC Ripper 56 increases the hip fire accuracy, aiming stability, and recoil stabilization of the weapon. The 45-Round Magazine makes it easier for players to engage in gunfights without frequently reloading.

It is important to remember that this M13B weapon build focuses on capitalizing on its recent damage buff and increases muzzle velocity. It is a viable build for engaging in medium-range gunfights as it is stable, highly accurate, and can inflict heavy damage.

The Season 2 update for Warzone 2 has been a massive step up as the publishers have added extensive playable content. Call of Duty enthusiasts can refer to the official blog for detailed information on all the new additions. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more details on the Season 2 update.

Poll : 0 votes