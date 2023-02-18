Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded: Expected launch date, new content, and a lot more

Call of Duty Warzone 2 received its Season 2 update on February 15 globally, along with several new playable contents like weapons, game modes, and a brand new map. The second seasonal patch also introduced a few weapon adjustments to create a more balanced playing field for the player base.

Activision generally introduces two major patches in a single season. The first introduces a new season, and the second usually brings more gameplay and balance changes. Most of the new gameplay assets were already released with the Season 2 patch, leaving only a few possible and confirmed items arriving mid-season.

Let us take a closer look at all the possible changes that could come in the Season 2 Reloaded patch for Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded launch date and expected content.

Activision caters to one of the largest gaming communities in the entire esports scene. The release of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 skyrocketed the player count even further. The publisher will be introducing a lot of new content with each update to keep all groups of players satisfied.

No developers can bring in all the new changes at once, as it would divide the player base through all available options. Hence, the developers implemented seasonal updates where new elements could be brought into the game in segments.

Expected Date

At the time of writing this article, Activision nor the developers have released any official statements outlining the release date of the Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded patch. However, based on past trends and time gaps, it is anticipated that the mid-seasonal update will be available around March 15.

This timeline would also make sense as the Season 2 Battle Pass is scheduled to end on April 11. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect that the mid-season update will be released in the second week of March 2023.

New Weapons

The official Call of Duty blog stated that the Season 2 update would bring five new weapons to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Three of these launched alongside the second seasonal update.

The remaining two - Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle and Crossbow - will arrive shortly. The Crossbow is a part of the Ronin event and can also be directly purchased from the store. Players can expect the Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle to become available after the mid-season update.

Weapon adjustments

Season 2 patch notes showcased several weapon balance changes. The mid-season patch can potentially bring even more such tweaks to reduce the domination of overpowered weapons.

The M13B enjoys the biggest buff in the Assault Rifle class and stands a chance to get nerfed in the Season 2 Reloaded update. The Kastov 762 and RPK still remain strong weapons even with damage drop-off nerfs. These weapons might also see a reduction in overall damage output.

The Sub Machine Gun category might also see significant changes as the Vaznev-9k and Lachmann Sub performs explosively in close-range gunfights. The developers might reduce the damage output for the Vaznev-9k and an accuracy reduction for the Lachmann Sub.

Redeploy drones

The redeploy drones are also expected to make their way into Ashika Island with the Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded patch. Players who enjoy the Resurgence mode can take advantage of this new game element to experiment with different repositioning strategies.

One-Shot Sniper mode

The developers hinted towards a separate game mode in the playlist where snipers can take down enemies with a single clean shot. This mode will probably arrive later in Season 2 as the player base has requested one-shot capable snipers to be back in Warzone 2.

It is important to note that there has been no official confirmation on the content of the Season 2 Reloaded patch. Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Twitter page of the publisher and Call of Duty for more details. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest Warzone 2 updates and more Season 2 details.

Poll : 0 votes