Call of Duty Warzone 2 is slated to receive a bucket load of changes in the upcoming Season 2 update. One of the most notable changes will be introduced to the armor plate system and generalizing the three-plated armor, increasing the Time-To-Kill.

Warzone 2 player and content creator ModernWarzone recently posted two images on Twitter along with a crisp explanation. The images depict two separate polls where players were asked if sniper rifles should be able to take down players with a single headshot. Both polls were overwhelmingly in support of snipers being able to do so.

Let us dig through the opinion of the player base and look closely at ModernWarzone’s poll for Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 poll hosted by ModernWarzone showcases landslide winner

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone After 2 landslide polls and over 130,000 votes an overwhelming majority of players have voted that snipers should be able to 1 shot headshot in Warzone 2. After 2 landslide polls and over 130,000 votes an overwhelming majority of players have voted that snipers should be able to 1 shot headshot in Warzone 2. https://t.co/2r1BofDD5n

Activision conducted several tests before launching Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Extensive tests are carried out to create a fair and balanced title that can uplift the players' experience. However, the developers also need to understand the needs of the player base and maintain flexibility for such changes.

The latest commotion in the community is if the weapons in the Sniper Rifle category should be able to take down enemy operators with a single clean headshot. Snipers are usually used to take long-range gunfights, which would imply that the damage fall-off needs to be reduced for such weapons.

1-shot headshot snipers

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Unpopular opinion: It’s a good thing snipers can’t one shot down somebody in Warzone 2.



If they could one shot everywhere you went on Al Mazrah would be filled with scope glints because EVERYONE would run a sniper and the game would play even slower than it already does. Unpopular opinion: It’s a good thing snipers can’t one shot down somebody in Warzone 2. If they could one shot everywhere you went on Al Mazrah would be filled with scope glints because EVERYONE would run a sniper and the game would play even slower than it already does. Personally don’t feel they should be one shot unless they get balanced in some other way like reduced bullet velocity and increased bullet drop and more movement penalties. twitter.com/modernwarzone/… Personally don’t feel they should be one shot unless they get balanced in some other way like reduced bullet velocity and increased bullet drop and more movement penalties. twitter.com/modernwarzone/…

ModernWarzone posted two standalone polls on Twitter and presented the question about snipers being able to 1-shot players. The polls saw a total of around 130,000 votes, where the first poll scored 87% in favor and the second secured 81% in favor. The data suggests that most players want to see the return of 1-shot snipers in Warzone 2.

ModernWarzone commented on the post and highlighted that the player does not directly support this idea without balance changes like reduced bullet velocity or increased bullet drop.

James - JGOD @JGODYT @ModernWarzone They can make it work with lower bullet velocity and ranges based on the other stats with something like the signal never being able to 1 shot. @ModernWarzone They can make it work with lower bullet velocity and ranges based on the other stats with something like the signal never being able to 1 shot.

ProReborn @ProRebornYT @ModernWarzone All fun & games until aimbotters start 1 shotting people across the map with snipers @ModernWarzone All fun & games until aimbotters start 1 shotting people across the map with snipers

Some players are worried about the lobbies abusing third-party software to perfectly land headshots every time such a change is introduced. Such players plaguing the server with unfair advantages might also have been one of the reasons why Activision removed 1-shot snipers.

👶🏽🐐LaZr$ babyGOAT @LiLBilly___ @ModernWarzone Imaging trying to defend yourself with the current movement mechanics and snipers are 1 shot. Snipers will literally take over the game. It made sense in WZ1 because the movement was a lot more fluid and quick. @ModernWarzone Imaging trying to defend yourself with the current movement mechanics and snipers are 1 shot. Snipers will literally take over the game. It made sense in WZ1 because the movement was a lot more fluid and quick.

A few players disagree with the presence of such snipers and provide a logical explanation. The current Warzone 2 movement mechanics and techniques cannot be used to evade snipers easily.

halfwaycrook 🔜 Lootfest! @HalfwaycrookFB @ModernWarzone I don’t understand why they don’t implement some sort of helmet “plating.” It would be the perfect fix for 1-shot sniping. More rare or like 5k at buy stations. Or just add it to the vest. Shot to the head = broken plates with, 1-shot down without @ModernWarzone I don’t understand why they don’t implement some sort of helmet “plating.” It would be the perfect fix for 1-shot sniping. More rare or like 5k at buy stations. Or just add it to the vest. Shot to the head = broken plates with, 1-shot down without

Rara @raratoman @ModernWarzone Within 50 meters 1 shot. After that no. @ModernWarzone Within 50 meters 1 shot. After that no.

Dan Wilson @ELMERFUDD21699 @ModernWarzone I voted no on it because there wasn't a distance stipulated....sub 75m then yes, not further though. @ModernWarzone I voted no on it because there wasn't a distance stipulated....sub 75m then yes, not further though.

Other supporters suggest that the publisher can make a few changes to the armor system or link it with helmets. While this might be a constructive idea, the entire debate depends on whether Activision plans to introduce such a massive change.

michael @michael95270758 @ModernWarzone they can one shot down if they arnt plated up, i love sniping especially long range and im on the fence with this, shouldnt be a down if you have a 3 plates on but everything else should be an instant down maybe @ModernWarzone they can one shot down if they arnt plated up, i love sniping especially long range and im on the fence with this, shouldnt be a down if you have a 3 plates on but everything else should be an instant down maybe

Some players suggest range-based 1-shot capabilities to balance the damage drop-offs. However, this solution will only act as a buff for snipers and not make it a 1-shot headshot weapon.

Most of the players seem to support a simple idea that is being pitched around in the comments. These players suggest that the sniper should be a 1-shot if the enemy operator is not equipped with full 3-plate armor.

The chatter around the 1-shot snipers is growing and has a chance to make a blip on Activision’s radar. At the time of writing, the publisher and developers have not officially addressed this topic. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more details on the upcoming Season 2 update.

