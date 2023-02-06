Call of Duty Warzone 2 is slated to receive a bucket load of changes in the upcoming Season 2 update. One of the most notable changes will be introduced to the armor plate system and generalizing the three-plated armor, increasing the Time-To-Kill.
Warzone 2 player and content creator ModernWarzone recently posted two images on Twitter along with a crisp explanation. The images depict two separate polls where players were asked if sniper rifles should be able to take down players with a single headshot. Both polls were overwhelmingly in support of snipers being able to do so.
Let us dig through the opinion of the player base and look closely at ModernWarzone’s poll for Warzone 2.
Warzone 2 poll hosted by ModernWarzone showcases landslide winner
Activision conducted several tests before launching Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Extensive tests are carried out to create a fair and balanced title that can uplift the players' experience. However, the developers also need to understand the needs of the player base and maintain flexibility for such changes.
The latest commotion in the community is if the weapons in the Sniper Rifle category should be able to take down enemy operators with a single clean headshot. Snipers are usually used to take long-range gunfights, which would imply that the damage fall-off needs to be reduced for such weapons.
1-shot headshot snipers
ModernWarzone posted two standalone polls on Twitter and presented the question about snipers being able to 1-shot players. The polls saw a total of around 130,000 votes, where the first poll scored 87% in favor and the second secured 81% in favor. The data suggests that most players want to see the return of 1-shot snipers in Warzone 2.
ModernWarzone commented on the post and highlighted that the player does not directly support this idea without balance changes like reduced bullet velocity or increased bullet drop.
Some players are worried about the lobbies abusing third-party software to perfectly land headshots every time such a change is introduced. Such players plaguing the server with unfair advantages might also have been one of the reasons why Activision removed 1-shot snipers.
A few players disagree with the presence of such snipers and provide a logical explanation. The current Warzone 2 movement mechanics and techniques cannot be used to evade snipers easily.
Other supporters suggest that the publisher can make a few changes to the armor system or link it with helmets. While this might be a constructive idea, the entire debate depends on whether Activision plans to introduce such a massive change.
Some players suggest range-based 1-shot capabilities to balance the damage drop-offs. However, this solution will only act as a buff for snipers and not make it a 1-shot headshot weapon.
Most of the players seem to support a simple idea that is being pitched around in the comments. These players suggest that the sniper should be a 1-shot if the enemy operator is not equipped with full 3-plate armor.
The chatter around the 1-shot snipers is growing and has a chance to make a blip on Activision’s radar. At the time of writing, the publisher and developers have not officially addressed this topic. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more details on the upcoming Season 2 update.