Warzone 2 Season 2 might make Sniper Rifles irrelevant

The popularity of Sniper Rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 isn't what it was in the previous iteration. However, the upcoming Season 2 update might render them completely irrelevant. This notion pertains to the changes in the shielding system that are to arrive in Season 2.

These guns aren't even strong enough right now to one-shot a fully shielded enemy with a 3-Plate Vest. They can only eliminate targets who have a 3-Plater. But this ability can potentially go as well when the new changes come into effect.

Removing 2-Plate vests in Season 2 will make Sniper Rifles ineffective in Warzone 2

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Read the bit.ly/S02CommunityUp… We want to share some updates coming to Season 02 for Multiplayer, DMZ and Battle Royale with our community.Read the @InfinityWard community update that covers a wide range of topics and adjustments in order to deliver a better player experience We want to share some updates coming to Season 02 for Multiplayer, DMZ and Battle Royale with our community.Read the @InfinityWard community update that covers a wide range of topics and adjustments in order to deliver a better player experience ▶️ bit.ly/S02CommunityUp… https://t.co/q2iG2Ptkit

Developers recently shared a few changes that Call of Duty will receive in Season 2. A post on the game's official blog, titled The Path to Season 02 - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 Community Update, has all the details for those interested.

The post discussed various alterations coming to the Battle Royale mode, DMZ, Multiplayer, and many more. However, the highlight is a shield update under the Battle Royale mode that has the potential to alter the Sniper meta completely. Under the 3-Plate Vests section, the post reads:

"We're continuously evaluating the pace of combat engagements and have decided to make a change: all Players will now start with a 3-Plate Vest. Varying sizes of Vests will no longer exist in Battle Royale loot. This standardization will bring a more reliable feel to each engagement from the get-go. We'll continue looking at data about optimizing downtime and improving the ability to recover from a prior engagement."

The implication is that 2-Plate vests will be completely removed from the battle royale title, and 3-Platers will become the standard. Sniper Rifles will no longer be as effective as players will require more than one shot for a confirmed takedown. Hence, with 3-Plate Vests becoming the norm, eliminating foes with a single bullet will be next to impossible.

Removing 2-Plate vests will further drop the popularity of Sniper Rifles in Warzone 2. Throughout Season 1, the community has complained about how weak these guns are in the game and wanted the developers to make them more viable. The upcoming change goes against the demands of the players.

Even now, people prefer using LMGs or Assault Rifles to engage in long-range combat instead of Sniper Rifles as they yield better results. The only reason to use the latter in Season 1 was to eviscerate enemies who didn't have a 3-Plate Vest with easr.

Sniper Rifles are bulky and often tend to slow a player down. Now that the 2-Plate Vests will cease to exist, there will be no incentive to use this gun in Warzone 2 Season 2.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are available on PC (Steam and Battle.net), Xbox One and Series X/S, and PlayStation 4 and 5.

Poll : 0 votes