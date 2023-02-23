Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 2 has reimplemented compass blips for enemy Operators in its Resurgence mode, which already features fast-paced gunfights and redeployments, making positioning a crucial factor in winning matches.

Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal recently uploaded a video to YouTube citing his views on using suppressor attachments in Resurgence. The developers have reportedly added a compass blip for Ashika Island, which pops up whenever an unsuppressed weapon is fired. Thus, players might want to start reusing suppressed weapons to protect their location information.

Let us look at the feasibility of suppressors in Warzone 2 Season 2 Resurgence.

Warzone 2 compass blips might bring back suppressors in Ashika Island Resurgence mode

Activision recently released its second seasonal update and introduced several changes for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The developers removed players being detected on the compass in Al Mazrah when they fired unsuppressed weapons, which drove the suppressor attachments out of loadouts.

The developers added radar detection for the overhead compass in Warzone 2 for Resurgence mode. The compass informs players of the exact direction of the opponent's gunfire and can be used to launch attacks.

Resurgence compass blips

WhosImmortal took note of the minute details while playing Resurgence mode on Ashika Island, where enemy blips were showing up on the compass. This indicated that players who were using unsuppressed weapons were essentially giving up their positional information. Since Resurgence presents a fast-paced battleground with rapid redeployment, most players are stuck using ground loot.

In addition to all the chaos on a small map like Ashika Island, every confirmed kill will provide players with a mini UAV sweep, which has a limited scope but can detect all hostile operatives within its range, irrespective of whether their weapons have been silenced or not. This makes the switch back to suppressors in loadouts questionable.

It is important to remember that players can equip the “Ghost” perk to remain undetected from the UAV sweeps. However, players will inevitably appear on the compass if they use an unsuppressed weapon to engage in combat.

The suppressor attachments can provide players with certain pros, such as increased bullet velocity and damage range. A common factor for suppressors is to reduce sound, masking the player's position. In any battle royale title like Warzone 2, positional advantage can have a powerful impact.

Players can build a separate loadout for the Resurgence mode and equip the suppressor attachment. This will protect their immediate location information and prevent third parties from interfering too often. However, this can be challenging as players will need to reach the loadout drops to secure the loot.

The unpredictable and hostile nature of Ashika Island can easily eliminate players. Redeployment would require players to obtain cash loot and get their hands on their loadout weapons from a buy station.

Warzone 2 players tend to follow a specific meta that can increase their chances of winning. This can be seen as an opportunity to experiment with different builds and shift the Resurgence meta.

At the time of writing this article, Activision has not officially addressed the compass blips on Ashika Island. The developers could be play-testing the feature for the mode. Depending on future evaluations, the team might add or remove the element from the battle royale mode. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and Resurgence weapon build guides.

