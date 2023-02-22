Warzone 2 to see the return of Resurgence Solos

Resurgence Solos is set to make a comeback to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 for a thrilling Solo Battle Royale experience. At the moment, players can only access the Resurgence Quad playlist. However, the game's developers have recently announced that Resurgence Island will soon be available to play in Solos, Duos, and Trios.

Starting this weekend, players can participate in Resurgence Solos, while Duos and Trios will be available in a rotation system, which means that not all modes will be available to play at the same time. Nevertheless, based on recent reports, both Solos and Quads will be accessible concurrently.

Resurgence Solos will be available in Warzone 2 starting this weekend

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Correction: Each of the four Squad sizes for Resurgence will be in the playlist rotation at some point throughout Season 02. Solos arrives this weekend. Correction: Each of the four Squad sizes for Resurgence will be in the playlist rotation at some point throughout Season 02. Solos arrives this weekend.

Call of Duty's official Twitter handle had previously tweeted that Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads would be available concurrently upon the launch of Ashika Island (Resurgence). Unfortunately, fans were disappointed to discover that only Quads was accessible after launch. The developers recently posted an update about the situation, and in response to their previous post, Call of Duty acknowledged that there was a mistake that required correcting.

According to the tweet, Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads will be added to the playlist during Season 2 and not immediately after the official launch. Additionally, the post confirmed that the Solos mode will be available starting this weekend.

Resurgence is a popular game mode that's featured in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, which incorporates a unique respawn mechanic. Essentially, it's a modified version of the Battle Royale mode, offering eliminated players the opportunity to return to the game after a brief interval of time.

If it's too late into the game, players won't be able to respawn anymore. In such instances, the player's teammates will have to buy them back from a Buy Station.

With its fast-paced gameplay and intense action, Resurgence has become a popular mode amongst Warzone players. Although the mode was absent during Season 1 of Warzone 2, it was finally introduced in Season 2 with the arrival of Ashika Island.

That's all there's to know about the return of Resurgence Solos in Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Ashika Island. Currently, the only way to play Resurgence in Solos, Duos, or Trios is by turning off the Squad Fill option. It should be noted that doing so only limits the number of teammates that the player has. All opponents will most likely be in squads of four, making it quite challenging to go solo at the moment.

With the release of Resurgence Solos just a few days away, players are eagerly waiting to drop into Ashika Island and enjoy the new map like never before.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

