Warzone 2 guide: How to Restore Honor in Resurgence

Restore Honor is a new feature in Warzone 2's Resurgence mode. It is part of the seven challenges in an event called Path of the Ronin. It falls under Honor (Meiyo), which is the second challenge. To complete it, players must Restore Honor five times in the Resurgence mode on Ashika Island.

The process involved in doing so is pretty straightforward. Moreover, accomplishing Honor (Meiyo) will bring players closer to completing the overall event and earning its rewards.

As of now, only three challenges of Path of the Ronin have been revealed. The first one is Integrity (Gi), followed by Honor (Meiyo) and Sincerity (Makoto). The second one involves utilizing the new feature.

Guide to restoring Honor in Warzone 2's Path of the Ronin event

Restoring Honor in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a relatively easy task, but the game does not provide any clear instructions on how to do it. To do it, you must collect dog tags dropped by your corpse or those of your teammates once you are redeployed.

In the new Resurgence mode of Warzone 2, all players will drop dog tags when they are eliminated. However, this happens only once per match. However, to Restore Honor, you only need to collect dog tags from yourself or your allies. In Resurgence, you can redeploy yourself as long as at least one of your teammates is still alive.

Once you die, you should mark the location of your dog tag on the map or ask a teammate to do it for you. When you respawn, you can then head to the relevant spot to retrieve the item.

Honor (Meiyo) challenge in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

To complete the Honor (Meiyo) challenge, you will only have to accomplish this feat five times. Once it's done, you will be rewarded with an Oni emblem.

By collecting your dog tags and those of your teammates, you can quickly complete the Honor challenge and move on to the other ones included in Path of the Ronin. Once all of them are accomplished, you will get the Crossbow, which has created a lot of hype among the game's playerbase.

In addition to completing the Honor challenge, those who pick up their own or their allies' dog tags in Warzone 2 will be rewarded with a small amount of Cash, as well as a UAV ping.

This is all there is to know about restoring Honor in Resurgence. While the challenge that can be completed by doing that is not particularly difficult, playing with friends can make it even easier. It's highly recommended to squad up with allies, as they can help defend the location of your dead body when you redeploy, allowing you to complete the challenge more efficiently.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are currently available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

