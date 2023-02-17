Warzone 2 Easter egg: How to go fishing in Ashika Island and feed the Sea Lion

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has introduced a brand new Resurgence map known as Ashika Island. In addition to several intriguing locations and landmarks on the island, players have recently discovered an Easter egg in it. It's centered around a Sea Lion statue, which can be found in a secluded corner of the map.

To activate this Easter egg, players will need to catch fish from nearby waters and feed them to the statue. Upon feeding the Sea Lion, the statue will then reward the player with useful items such as Killstreaks, Field Upgrades, and more. This guide will take a closer look at the process of fishing on Ashika Island and feeding the Sea Lion statue to obtain exciting rewards in Warzone 2.

A guide to activating the Sea Lion Easter egg in Warzone 2's Ashika Island

The Ashika Island map is home to many surprises, with one of the most interesting ones being the Sea Lion Easter egg. As mentioned earlier, feeding fish to this Sea Lion statue will reward you with various in-game items and loot such as weapons, equipment, killstreaks, and more.

Although the process of activating the Easter egg is fairly simple, you'll first need to find two things - lethal grenades (such as frag grenades, semtex, and C4) and fish. To make use of this Easter egg, you must find a body of water on Ashika Island that contains fish.

A highly recommended location is the underground waterways, where fish can easily be identified by observing their jumping behavior on the water's surface. Once you've spotted some fish, you can begin with the process of activating this Easter egg.

You must simply throw explosive lethal equipment into the body of water. Once it has exploded, dead fish will float up to the surface. You can now jump into the water and collect or stow the fish in your backpack. After collecting the fish, head to the Beach Club, which is located in the southwestern corner of the map.

The statue of the Sea Lion in Ashika Island (Image via Activision)

At this location, right next to the Aquarium, there will be an empty pool with a statue of a Sea Lion. When you're in the appropriate range, a prompt will appear on your screen asking you to feed fish to the Sea Lion. Simply press the respective button on your system. On a PlayStation console, you'll have to press the 'Square' button to complete this task. On an Xbox, you must press the 'X' button to do so. If you've successfully fed the statue, you will receive XP along with a random reward.

This is all there is to know about the Sea Lion Easter egg in Warzone 2's Ashika Island. The Call of Duty series has its fair share of quirky Easter eggs and Warzone 2 is no exception to this. The Sea Lion Easter egg is a fun side activity that interested players can try out during a match. Considering that the procedure to activate this Easter egg is fairly easy, it can be completed within a matter of minutes.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

