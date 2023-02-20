Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 6 reportedly revealed in Activision breach: Release date, new weapons, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's upcoming Season 6 content was recently leaked. The leaks surfaced after a document reportedly from Activision was made available to the public. To provide further clarity, this document was obtained from a network breach that occurred in December 2022.

The leaked document contains a wide range of exciting new features and additions to Activion's latest first-person shooter games. In addition to Season 6, the document includes vital information about the content and release dates for Season 3, Season 4, and 2023's Call of Duty title. Surprisingly, information about Season 5 wasn't present in this leaked document.

Everything that fans need to know about Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 6 leaks

MWIINTEL @MWIINTEL

-2 New Operators, 1 Licensed

-3 New Weapons

-2 Core Maps

-1 Groundwar

-"Haunting of Saba" Event

-Teir 1 Event

-70 Bundles



#ModernWarfareII #MWII #ModernWarfare2 twitter.com/MWIINTEL/statu… MWIINTEL @MWIINTEL

-2 New Operators, 1 Licensed

-3 New Weapons

-2 Core Maps

-2 Battle Maps

-4 Gunfight Maps

-1 Small Map

-1 Spec Ops Mission

-1 Raid

-Teir 1 Event

-70 Bundles



#ModernWarfareII #MWII #ModernWarfare2 twitter.com/MWIINTEL/statu… Season 4:-2 New Operators, 1 Licensed-3 New Weapons-2 Core Maps-2 Battle Maps-4 Gunfight Maps-1 Small Map-1 Spec Ops Mission-1 Raid-Teir 1 Event-70 Bundles Season 4:-2 New Operators, 1 Licensed-3 New Weapons-2 Core Maps-2 Battle Maps-4 Gunfight Maps-1 Small Map-1 Spec Ops Mission-1 Raid-Teir 1 Event-70 Bundles#ModernWarfareII #MWII #ModernWarfare2 twitter.com/MWIINTEL/statu… Season 6:-2 New Operators, 1 Licensed-3 New Weapons-2 Core Maps-1 Groundwar-"Haunting of Saba" Event-Teir 1 Event-70 Bundles Season 6:-2 New Operators, 1 Licensed-3 New Weapons-2 Core Maps-1 Groundwar-"Haunting of Saba" Event-Teir 1 Event-70 Bundles#ModernWarfareII #MWII #ModernWarfare2 twitter.com/MWIINTEL/statu…

As previously mentioned, a document was recently leaked by @vxunderground on Twitter, with several fans and community members picking it up. This document entails intriguing details about the upcoming seasons as well as the untitled 2023 Call of Duty title. According to the leaked document, the upcoming Season 6 is set to kick off on September 15, 2023, and will remain active until November 8, 2023.

In addition to Season 6 and a new project, the Season 6 Reloaded dates were revealed in this document as well. It mentions that "S6.6", potentially referring to Season 6 Reloaded, will be going live on October 17, 2023. However, that's not all that was leaked regarding the sixth Season. The document also provided insights into the content that players can expect to see in Season 6:

Two new Operators, one Licensed

Three new weapons

Two core maps for Modern Warfare 2 and one Ground War map (Battle map)

A limited-time 'Haunting of Saba' event

One new Battle Pass

One Tier 1 event

70 in-game store bundles

Although no major insights into Warzone 2's content were revealed, the Haunting of Saba event has certainly caught fans' attention. In the previous iteration of the battle royale game, a limited-time event called 'Haunting of Verdansk' was held, bringing about an eerie theme to the game to celebrate Halloween.

Considering that Halloween 2023 falls during Season 6, it won't be surprising to see another spooky event during the same period.

Currently, this is all there's to know about the Season 6 leaks of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Furthermore, the absence of any Season 5 content on this list has definitely raised a few eyebrows.

Despite the security breach, Activision has yet to officially confirm or deny the authenticity of this leaked document. It's worth noting that leaks of this nature aren't uncommon in the gaming industry and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes