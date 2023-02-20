Call of Duty 2023 unknown project reportedly leaked

The 2023 Call of Duty title has reportedly been leaked. This news comes soon after a leaker recently revealed Modern Warfare 2's Season 3 content list. Many unverified online sources claim that the information was sourced from an Activision document that was inadvertently made public.

The leaked document expectedly caused quite a stir in the Call of Duty community as it contains more than just the 2023 game title; a host of details pertaining to the upcoming Seasons 4, 5, and 6 are also present. However, it remains unclear how much of the leaked information is accurate.

A new Call of Duty game could be released by November 2023

MWIINTEL @MWIINTEL



#ModernWarfare2 #MW2 #ModernWarfare2 #MW2 The leaked Activision document also shows the internal name for COD2023 being named "Jupiter" (this has been in our location status for months hahaha) The leaked Activision document also shows the internal name for COD2023 being named "Jupiter" (this has been in our location status for months hahaha)#ModernWarfare2 #MW2 #ModernWarfare2 #MW2 https://t.co/i3BkWr7iTb

According to sources online, Activion's network was breached in December 2022, and hackers were able to gather documents containing major insights into the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Seasons, along with their release dates and content. However, the most interesting item in this leak was the Call of Duty title codenamed "Jupiter."

Per previous reports, 2023 was only to see a DLC expansion for Modern Warfare 2 rather than a full-fledged new entry in the series. However, later developments suggested that 2023's title would actually be a full premium release.

The recently leaked documents state:

"Jupiter GL4’ (April 7–28), ‘Jupiter Alpha’ (May 26-June 2), and ‘Jupiter GL5’ (June 9-30)"

However, it is unclear at the moment what these dates imply. However, based on prior leaks, the upcoming title is reportedly being developed by Sledgehammer Games. It will have an early access campaign along with a beta testing phase and will be released on November 10, 2023.

Here are some crucial dates that were revealed before the latest leaks:

Beta weekend 1: October 6, 2023 – October 10, 2023

Beta weekend 2: October 12, 2023 – October 16, 2023

Campaign Early Access: November 2, 2023

Full release: November 10, 2023

Moreover, it was earlier revealed that the game would also be compatible with last-generation consoles, thus implying its availability on the PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.

As of this writing, the company has not released any official statement on the matter, leaving the authenticity of the leaked information and what surprises the future Call of Duty and Modern Warfare 2/Warzone 2 Seasons hold up for debate.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are presently live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

