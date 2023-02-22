A Call of Duty Warzone 2 player uploaded a video on Twitter showcasing an almost impossible movement technique. The operator can be seen flying across the map with the help of different map structures on Ashika Island. The map is only available for Resurgence and DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) playlists.

The Warzone 2 player utilizes how a character model interacts with different elements and bounces off to cover large distances quickly. Players can use this technique to reposition themselves and catch enemy operators off-guard quickly.

However, this does not seem like a feature and might be fixed in the upcoming patches. Let us take a closer look at this new maneuver in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 player surfs on Ashika Island

The Season 2 update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 added a lot of new playable content. The Resurgence mode on Ashika Island is one of the most significant additions and has satiated the massive community. The patch also introduced a few new weapons to expand the shared arsenal of both titles.

The player base eventually adapted to the new movement and combat mechanics of Warzone 2. The second seasonal update might have brought in an unintentional movement technique allowing players to surf off different surfaces. The player @exenny_ recorded various moments of them using this movement technique.

Surfing

Surfing is a term that generally refers to players being able to slide off of different slanted surfaces and gain higher mobility. However, this has not been implemented in competitive esports titles like Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2. It mostly remains an arcade mode in different games for entertainment.

The player displayed an amazing movement technique in the Resurgence mode by utilizing various sloped surfaces on Ashika Island. This was done without the use of any third-party software or cheats. Players can easily use such a mobility advantage to evade dangerous situations, engage in combat, and reposition around the map.

The animation and movement speed gained from this maneuver is almost like redeployment. The player can be seen chaining up several bounces in the clip to cover more distance and take the enemy operators by surprise; however, it is important to remember that players will take fall damage upon landing.

The surfing movement is not easy and will require hours of practice to reproduce it constantly. Players can use it without facing any backlash and secure an advantage over others in the lobby.

At the time of writing this article, Activision had not officially addressed this movement technique. The developers might introduce changes to the character model’s interaction with different slopes in Warzone 2.

The movement and combat mechanics were completely overhauled in Activision's latest battle royale and slowed the title's pace; however, the developers increased the Time-To-Kill (TTK) speeds, compensating for the slower movement speeds. Players can choose to master the surfing technique and engage in more fast-paced gunfights.

The Season 2 update has been massive for Battle Royale and Modern Warfare 2 as it changed several aspects of the titles. The Gulag system, armor plating, backpack, and looting mechanics were some of the more impactful adjustments.

