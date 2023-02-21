Warzone 2 players are frustrated with extremely low TTK, call for a change in-game

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are getting frustrated with the extremely low time-to-kill (TTK) in the game. While the new season has brought a number of changes, the scenario regarding the feature in question has not changed since its release last year.

The new iteration of the battle royale has garnered millions of players worldwide. While the game is known for its intense combat and thrilling experience, sometimes it can be frustrating for players if they face a situation that seems insurmountable.

In a Reddit post, players have shown concern and called for a change regarding TTK in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2's community believes the TTK situation is worse than the last iteration

Since some parts of the community experienced a similar problem in the previous iteration, it is debatable to declare what kind of TTK is good for everyone. Compared to the last game, it is relatively low in Warzone 2, which means players will have less time to react if they face a sudden gunfight.

User u/Evening_Positive9001 raised the issue on Reddit and stated:

It is quite evident that despite having a plethora of content in the game, some players are not happy with the TTK. They have showcased further disappointment regarding the amount of shots that they need after knocking down an enemy. Here is what a Redditor said about the situation:

In a fast-paced game like Warzone 2, players can get hit from multiple directions. Hence, they always have to be on their toes. With extremely low TTK and overpowered meta weapons like the Fennec 45, it takes a blink of an eye to receive an instant death warrant in the game.

Another user has also shown concern regarding the lesser number of plates on Ashika Island. Without a plate on the body as armor, the player did not have a chance to stand against another in the Resurgence mode. In this thread, thet expressed that the game is not as fun as earlier due to the current TTK.

Without a doubt, issues like this in Warzone 2 are debatable. However, if the game offers extremely low TTK, players will have a hard time reacting, and that is the current situation of the battle royale now.

Hence, a large part of the community is not happy and is calling for a change as soon as possible. With Season 2 having received a number of QoL (quality-of-life) updates, there is hope that players will get what they want in the near future.

Poll : 0 votes