Best Warzone 2 Kastov 762 loadout for Resurgence after the Season 2 nerf

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 2 introduced a long list of weapon adjustments alongside a set of new weapon additions. The well-known content creator and player Espresso recently uploaded a video on YouTube showcasing his preferred Kastov 762 build for the Resurgence mode on Ashika Island.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have introduced a range of new playable content, including new modes, a battle pass, and cosmetics for both weapons and operators. The developers tweaked a few weapons from the assault rifle class with different nerfs and buffs. The Kastov 762 is one of the weapons that got nerfed but still remains a competitive choice for medium-range skirmishes.

Here is Espresso’s latest Kastov 762 build for Resurgence in Warzone 2.

Pro player Espresso recommends the best Kastov 762 loadout for Resurgence in Warzone 2.

The developers have to take various metrics like game data, pick rate, and player feedback into account before considering balance changes. The Season 2 update seems focused on discontinuing Season 1’s stale RPK and Fennec 45 meta. However, the RPK remains a viable option for mid-range gunfights.

The Kastov 762 features a slower fire rate but compensates with a high damage output. The second seasonal patch reduced the overall damage and increased the damage fall-off. Players can utilize proper builds to capitalize on its strengths in Warzone 2.

Kastov 762 weapon build

The Kastov 762 has an aggressive recoil kick that can be reduced with appropriate attachments. After the recent nerfs, players can modify the weapon build to increase the damage output to enjoy its previous glory. The base mobility and handling of the Kastov 762 are average and cannot be used to reposition around the map quickly.

Espresso presents the following Kastov 762 build that players can utilize on the Ashika Island for Resurgence mode. Here is the complete build with a brief description of the attachments.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Optic: SZ SRO-7

Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Recommended tuning:

SZ SRO-7: +1.65 vertical, -2.25 horizontal

Sakin Tread-40: +0.38 vertical, +0.09 horizontal

Edge-47 Grip: +0.36 vertical, +0.18 horizontal

7.62 High Velocity: +0.27 vertical, +4.06 horizontal

The Sakin Tread-40 muzzle increases vertical and horizontal recoil control while reducing the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability. The SZ SRO-7 optic attachment is subject to player preference and can be swapped out for another.

The Edge-47 Grip increases aiming stability and recoil stabilization while taking a small toll on the overall ADS speed. The 7.62 High-Velocity ammunition increases bullet velocity but reduces the overall damage range of the Kastov 762. The 40-round extended magazine allows players to take longer gunfights without reloading frequently.

It is important to note that Espresso’s weapon build for the Kastov 762 focuses on increasing the bullet velocity and recoil control. It is not the fastest or the most damage-inflicting build that can be used in Warzone 2.

The assault rifle class saw some significant changes, with the M13B receiving the most buffs to increase its damage output. The Season 2 update has been massive for both titles and brought back the classic Gulag system. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more Resurgence weapon build guides.

